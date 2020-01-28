Seth Higginbotham scored 17 points, and David Chen had 16 to lead the Cornerstone Christian boys basketball team past Houston Connection 68-29 on Tuesday.
Ethan LaStrapes scored 13 points for Cornerstone, while Joe Octerbeck and Trey Davidson each scored six, John Lloyd three and Jacob Lloyd and Chase Michelson two each.
