The Cornerstone Christian junior high boys basketball team won the Texas Christian Athletic League tournament held recently in San Antonio. The team includes: (bottom row, from left) David Duron, Justin Baker, Charlie Pote, Jude Rusch, Alex Uwak, Layne Wilganowski, Caleb Tijerina; (top row, from left) Pierce Goodwin, Jake Pote, Caden Dooley, Austin McDonald, Julian Higginbotham and coach Jeff Pote.
Cornerstone Christian junior high boys basketball team wins TCAL tournament
- Eagle Staff Report
