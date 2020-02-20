cornerstone christian junior high

The Cornerstone Christian junior high boys basketball team includes: (bottom row, from left) David Duron, Justin Baker, Charlie Pote, Jude Rusch, Alex Uwak, Layne Wilganowski, Caleb Tijerina; (top row, from left) Pierce Goodwin, Jake Pote, Caden Dooley, Austin McDonald, Julian Higginbotham and coach Jeff Pote.

The Cornerstone Christian junior high boys basketball team won the Texas Christian Athletic League tournament held recently in San Antonio. The team includes: (bottom row, from left) David Duron, Justin Baker, Charlie Pote, Jude Rusch, Alex Uwak, Layne Wilganowski, Caleb Tijerina; (top row, from left) Pierce Goodwin, Jake Pote, Caden Dooley, Austin McDonald, Julian Higginbotham and coach Jeff Pote.

