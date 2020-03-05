HOUSTON — Cornerstone Christian’s Alli Warden won the high jump, long jump, 400 and 800 meters and took third in the 100 at a recent middle school track meet at Houston Northland Christian.
Also for Cornerstone Christian, JD Peterson won the 100 and took third in the long jump; Pierce Goodwin took second in the 100 and 400; and Katie Lloyd placed second in the 100 and 400, second in the high jump and fifth in the long jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.