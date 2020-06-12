Texas’ FBS athletic directors were informed Friday by Abbott that football stadiums likely will not be allowed to hold more than 50% capacity for games this fall, cbs.com’s Dan Wolken reported.
Kyle Field’s capacity is 102,733. Only Michigan Stadium (107,420) and Penn State’s Beaver Stadium (106,572) are larger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.