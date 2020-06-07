Collegiate baseball returned to Bryan-College Station this past weekend with home run derbies and players able to switch teams, but what didn’t change was what wins games.
Team Liberty had good pitching, solid defense and clutch hitting to win the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational. Team Liberty held on for a 5-4 victory over Team Freedom in Saturday night’s championship game at Travis Field. It was Liberty’s third one-run victory in the three-day, six-game event featuring almost 90 players who had their seasons cut short by COVID-19 in mid-March.
“I was glad to get back with a bunch of baseball players again,” said Liberty’s Chase Kemp, who was 6 for 13 in the tournament with seven runs batted in and hit two homers in the home run derby.
Lamar University’s Kemp hit a two-run single in the third inning for the championship game’s first runs, then Wharton County Junior College’s PJ Villarreal and Western Carolina’s Daylan Nanny added RBI hits in a three-run fourth inning that gave Liberty a 5-2 lead. Pitching and defense made the lead stand up.
Liberty pitchers allowed only five hits, two of them infield singles. Starter Kyle Coleman (Florida A&M) pitched two shutout innings as did reliever Hayden Thomas (A&M-Corpus Christi). University of Houston’s Jaycob Deese saved Liberty and himself by pitching out of his own ninth-inning jam. Deese, who throws in the mid-90s, walked the first two batters but survived thanks to slick fielding by shortstop Villarreal, who accounted for all three outs. The first one was the best. He fielded a grounder behind second base, spun and threw out the runner on a bang-bang play. The next batter, because he was left-handed, beat Villarreal’s throw for a single, scoring a run to make it a one-run game. But Villarreal handled the next two chances.
Villarreal had help as North Carolina-Asheville third baseman Brandon Lankford teamed up with Kemp with nice plays by both to retire Lipscomb’s Maddux Houghton to start the fifth. Lankford also started a pair of double plays, the last to end the eighth after Freedom had loaded the bases.
Freedom was the only unbeaten team after two days to earn a spot in the championship game. That included a 6-3 victory over Liberty in Friday’s winners’ bracket game.
But Freedom was only 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position in the championship game.
Liberty’s clutch hitting started in the semifinals with a 6-5 victory over Independence. Louisiana-Lafayette’s Julian Brock had a two-out RBI single in the sixth to make it 4-1 as Liberty took advantage of an error. Liberty tied it at 4 in the bottom of the seventh on Lankford’s two-run single.
The game switched to a home run derby format in the eighth inning. It was scheduled to go two rounds — in this case innings — but two more were needed because both teams hit only one homer in 25 outs. Kemp, who hit Liberty’s home run with his last of 10 outs in the first round, hit his second home run with his last of five outs in the fourth round, which held up.
Kemp had been 0 for 4 in the first seven innings, the only game he didn’t have a hit. The left-hander then struck out in his first at-bat of the championship game, but laced a 1-0 pitch into right-center field the next inning.
“I just felt confident in the box and tried to keep the same approach throughout the whole weekend, and it worked out the first game and continued to work through those next three games,” Kemp said.
What also worked was the format. The players, who were tested for the coronavirus and quarantined beginning Monday, were divided into four teams that resulted in all but one game being decided by one run. Tie games after nine innings would be decided by both teams starting the 10th inning with the bases loaded. If the game remained tied after 10 innings, a home run derby would break the tie. The first game went 10 innings with the Liberty scoring five runs in the 10th and holding on for an 11-10 victory over Unity. The prospect of a home run derby was so appealing to players and officials, they made it the only tiebreaker if any Friday games were tied after nine. The opener went to a home run derby with Independence beating Unity 6-5. After that, they opted to make the semifinal game switch to a home run derby format for the last two innings no matter the score.
Unity was in position to beat Independence because of a key RBI single by Buddy Dewaine, who started the game on Independence’s bench, but was loaned to Unity when left fielder Nick Schifftner had to leave the game with a hamstring injury. Central Connecticut State’s Dewaine was back with Independence on Saturday and became the only pitcher to have a three-inning scoreless stint, though it was his first time on the mound in four years because of a UCL injury. Dewaine wasn’t the only one to play for two teams as almost half of the Unity players were distributed to the other teams for Saturday’s games.
“I mean, we spent a lot of time together, which is normal for road trips,” Kemp said. “So it definitely felt like baseball to me. It was just great to be back out there.”
