As Drew Sutton drove from his home in Frisco to his new home for a week, the College Station Hilton, he had no idea what was in store for him.
On not much more than a whim, the former major leaguer had signed up to coach in a quarantined baseball tournament, the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, with rosters that continued to come together even as the tournament was taking place.
“You weren’t quite sure how it was going to work as far as testing and staying at the hotel and the level of play with the players having so much time off,” Sutton said.
Event organizer Uri Geva, CEO of Infinity Sports and Entertainment, knew of the concerns.
“Four weeks ago when we went live with this thing, everyone thought we were crazy or they were skeptical or they were pessimistically hopeful that we could have some normalcy,” Geva said.
But by all accounts and from all angles — health, baseball and business — the pandemic-challenged tournament proved a successful experiment.
“I know that we gave it everything we had,” Geva said. “We were all in and I think it was an A plus event from a safety perspective, from a COVID-19 perspective, from a baseball perspective opening up the doors of opportunities for these players. I think we did everything that we could to do make it great.”
COVID-19 testing and avoiding the coronavirus presented the most challenging part of the week, Geva said. In order to facilitate the large quantity of tests, the CSBI used labs at multiple local health providers. The split also allowed tests to remain available for Brazos Valley residents who arrived at local healthcare providers with symptoms.
The system was not infallible. Former College Station and current Dallas Baptist pitcher MacGregor Hines said he was not initially given a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test — the nasal swab procedure that tests for the coronavirus. He did give blood for an antibody test, which he passed, and later received a PCR test, which came out negative.
The event produced no positive tests for COVID-19 in the PCR tests and six-to-eight individuals showed the presence of antibodies that indicated they previously were infected before arrival but no longer contagious, according to Geva.
Multiple athletes who participated in the event said they knew of no one who broke the rules and left the tournament’s quarantine “bubble.”
During the event, Geva remained in daily contact with Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County’s Alternate Health Authority. Sullivan is an infectious disease clinician at Baylor Scott & White who serves as the spokesperson for the county’s fight against COVID-19.
“I think it was a good model,” Sullivan said of the CSBI. “I think we’re going to learn a lot as we try to expand this into even larger venues. When we look at it on paper, we can do a pretty good job of it, but when it’s all said and done, it’s really hard to take human behavior and completely isolate it into a bubble, especially for any extended period of time. You have to be aware of that challenge. Uri certainly was aiming for perfection, and in that context, he did as good as he could do. He did a great job. We were impressed from the very beginning.”
Sullivan said the methods used to battle the coronavirus by the CSBI will help shape the county heath department’s opinions on what best practices will be as sports, including Texas A&M athletics and the Brazos Valley Bombers, return this summer.
“As we look forward to sports and moving forward, we want to have all this testing done,” Sullivan said. “It is a challenge, but it can be done. It’s a lot of work, but hopefully moving forward it can become even smoother.”
Despite months away from competitive baseball, more than 80 players smoothly fit back into a baseball routine to produce barnburners in five of the tournament’s six games.
Sutton wondered if the players had maintained individual workout routines to prepare for live baseball. Their performance suggests they did.
“It was competitive,” Sutton said. “It was played a lot better defensively than I expected. I thought it played really well defensively. Hitting, the guys got the timing a lot faster than I was expecting. Friday and Saturday, I thought, were really good, competitive games.”
Sutton also pointed to pitchers holding the walks to a minimum and everyone leaving without injury.
For those reasons, Incarnate Word head coach Ryan Shotzberger said he was pleased with the event, which featured two Cardinals — pitcher Luke Taggart and catcher Kyle Bergeron.
“Always good to have guys playing and come out injury free,” Shotzberger said.
Baylor pitcher Jacob Ashkinos said he felt safe from injury and possible COVID-19 infection throughout the experience.
“Knowing that everyone had to go through the same test and that everyone was negative was really comforting,” Ashkinos said. “We were with each other for the whole time, so I never worried about getting sick from anybody. It was nice to know we were safe and didn’t have to worry about everything.”
The coaching staff, which included Sutton and former major league pitcher LaTroy Hawkins, put player health at a premium, Sutton said. That included keeping players in familiar situations, such as using starters to start games and bringing relievers out of the bullpen. Each pitcher was placed on a strict pitch count, kept by Bryan head coach James Dillard.
One player pulled a hamstring during the event. The rest of the CSBI went off injury free.
“Between the coaches, we had seen enough baseball that we weren’t going to push the kids, because it wouldn’t have done any good for any of them to get hurt,” Sutton said.
As for the experience, Ashkinos said getting to play again was fun but he values even more the relationships he built during the CSBI.
“I met some guys that are going to be friends forever,” he said. “I’m always going to try and keep in touch with them.”
From a business perspective, Geva said he hopes the benefits of holding the event will continue in the future. No number of subscribers to the tournament’s pay-per-view stream would have made the entrepreneur and his business partner Chris Clark satisfied, Geva said, but the connections made through the CSBI will benefit the Brazos Valley Bombers and the Texas Collegiate League for seasons to come.
“In general, I think the glass that is half full is much bigger than the glass that is half empty,” Geva said. “The amount of rewards from this might not necessarily be all financial, but they are definitely the opportunities that the Bombers and Texas Collegiate League and Infinity Sports Group and myself and Chris Clark got coming out of it.”
One of those just happens to be forming a relationship with Sutton. Uncertain of the CSBI as he made the trip from Frisco to Bryan-College Station last week, he now plans to be back soon as a roving instructor for the Texas Collegiate League, which begins in early July.
“I was driving down and I’m like, ‘Man, I hope I have something to offer these kids,’” Sutton said. “‘I hope that I can help them.’ And I didn’t realize how much I was able to help them until I got the feedback from them.”
