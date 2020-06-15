A&M Consolidated girls basketball coach Sue Betts gets a hug and a flower from a Consolidated basketball player before her last game coaching the Lady Tigers Tuesday night. Coach Betts receiverd flowers from the whole boy's team and several others to celebrate her coaching career. Butch Ireland
The College Station school district will celebrate the retirement of assistant athletic director Sue Betts on Monday.
The come-and-go reception will be from 4-6 p.m. in the A&M Consolidated gym, and light refreshments will be served. The school district requests that attendees practice social distancing during the event.
Betts was a coach and administrator in the district for 46 years, most notably for 24 years as the Consol girls basketball coach and later as Consol’s girls athletic coordinator before rising to her role as CSISD assistant athletic director.
