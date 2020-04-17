There are a few moments early in a person’s life that define who they’ll become as an adult. Danyell Hines turned those moments into a career and is in her seventh year doing what she loves most — coaching.
Now an assistant volleyball and softball coach at College Station, Hines was a dual-sport athlete for Bryan, playing basketball and softball for the Lady Vikings from 2001-05.
Balancing basketball and softball was nothing new for Hines, who found a passion for both at a young age. But after playing softball year-round for several seasons, Hines got burned out on the sport and left it when she entered high school.
Hines continued as a shooting guard for now-Rudder head coach John Shelton on the girls basketball team, but during her sophomore year, it was clear she missed being on a softball field.
“I love the game. It wasn’t that I didn’t love it — it was just at that point I needed a break,” Hines said. “So coming back and playing in high school, that was my refresher and I found that passion and that love again.”
Finding her way back to softball set up Hines’ next three years at Bryan and eventually led her to competing at the college level.
During her two-and-a-half years on varsity, Hines helped the Lady Vikings to a state championship run, a co-district championship title and a trip to the regional quarterfinals during her senior year.
“The team was really close knit and they had a great time together,” said former Bryan head softball coach Janice Williamson, who is now Bryan ISD’s athletic director. “Danyell always had a smile on her face, but that smile disappeared a little bit once she got on the field because she was a competitor.”
Although she had a passion for basketball, Hines said softball was where her heart lied, so she walked on at Sam Houston State for the 2006 season, playing in 46 games as an outfielder and batting .232. In May, Sam Houston cut its walk-ons after a troubling season, leaving Hines without a team and only a few months to find a new one.
“It became a tough journey at that point, because I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Hines said. “I mean, no player wants to experience something like that. It makes you question things. At the end of the day, I had a lot of support, and I’m very blessed that I did, because that support kept me going.”
Hines transferred to Temple College and spent the 2007 season proving herself. She finished the year ranked second in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference in hits (81) and runs (63) and third in batting (.433) and stolen bases (38). Hines was also named a Louisville Slugger/NFCA Junior College All-American.
Her performance at Temple helped her get recruited by Florida and five-time Southeastern Conference coach of the year Tim Walton. Hines played for the Gators for two highly successful seasons as they won two SEC championships and made two Women’s College World Series appearances.
“The whole journey at Florida, I never saw that happening honestly,” Hines said. “What we accomplished as a program, that was actually early in Tim Walton’s career, so we weren’t how they are now like a powerhouse.
Once Hines returned to Bryan, she got her master’s degree at Texas A&M in sports management. After interning with the Bryan softball team, everything clicked for Hines and she began coaching and teaching at College Station Middle School while working part-time with the Lady Cougar softball team.
In 2017, Hines moved to a full-time role at College Station High School and added another sport to her plate — volleyball.
Head volleyball coach Kacie Street, who was in her first year at the helm, said Hines’ didn’t skip a beat after transferring from coaching Lady Cougar basketball and softball to coaching volleyball. In the last two years as a freshman coach, Hines has led the team to two undefeated seasons and back-to-back District 19-5A championship titles.
“She’s one of the best team players that you can ask for as far as being able to help out and being able to excel at anything that’s asked of her,” Street said. “She cares about the kids — they’re her No. 1 priority.”
For Hines, being there for her players on and off the field is her favorite part of the job. Because teenagers now have added pressures from school, social media and colleges, helping alleviate some of that pressure is how she wants to give back to the community.
“I like being there for them right now,” Hines said. “The beautiful part and the thing that I love about my job is being able to connect with these kids and being there for them when they need us. That’s the most rewarding part.”
