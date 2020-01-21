Elisa Davila scored 17 points and Robyn Schoenemann added 10 points and 11 rebounds to help the St. Joseph girls basketball team defeat San Juan Diego Catholic of Austin 53-27 in nondistrict play Tuesday night.
St. Joseph 53
Austin San Juan Diego 27
ST. JOSEPH (11-14) — Elisa Davila 17, Claire Boyle 5, Rohini Fernandes 4, Mia Saldana 7, Tatum West 4, Ella Boyle 4, Brook Galls 2, Robyn Schoenemann 10
St. Joseph 15 6 19 13 — 53
San Juan Diego 4 4 9 10 — 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.