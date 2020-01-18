The Ted Nelson Invitational provided the jumping off point for Texas A&M track for the year 2020.
Deborah Acquah took that description to heart. Acquah supplanted a long-standing school record with her winning long jump of 21 feet, 6 ¾ inches, and she knew it was coming, too.
“I talked about it with one my teammates, Ciynamon [Stevenson],” said Acquah of her Saturday morning conversation. “I told her, ‘I don’t care what I jump, but I am going to break the school record.’ She has a video. I think it was 9:15 this morning.
Acquah, who broke the outdoor school record in the long jump last spring at 22-9, again bettered a mark set by Adrien Sawyer 22 years earlier. Sawyer’s indoor mark of 21-2 ¾ was achieved in 1998.
“It just mattered that I got it,” Acquah said. “I started having this mindset that sometimes you don’t have to wait for it. You dare to do it.”
Acquah’s picture will be added to the back wall of the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, where record-holders are recognized in oversized photos.
“When it’s written up there that big on the wall, it gives you something to point at,” A&M coach Pat Henry said. “This time last year she told me, ‘I can’t do good things in little meets. It has to be big atmospheres before I can do something,’ so she’s learning. Yeah you can, because that’s the only way you get to the big venues.”
Acquah’s leap also was a meet record. The returning NCAA Indoor silver medalist was not challenged, with a jump of 19-3 ½ by UT-San Antonio’s Sigrid Kleve netting second place.
“For her, she may be an athlete that’s a foot better than that pretty quick,” Henry said. “Put yourself out there and do the best you can right now.”
A&M beat out Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky to capture both the men’s and women’s team titles. Kentucky won four men’s events and six with its women’s team Saturday, which included a win over A&M in the 4x400 relay. A&M is the defending national champion in that relay.
The Aggie men scored 153 team points (Kentucky 125) and the Aggie women won its team race 171-143. A&M’s depth shone through in each team race.
A&M won the men’s 4x400 relay, but the Aggies were thrown completely off stride and well behind when Roger Etheridge stepped off the track on the leadoff leg, nearly coming to a halt.
“He was ready to not go any further,” Henry said. “I’m fortunate that I was standing just about 15 feet away from him. He wasn’t going to quit after I yelled at him. He got going. He finished the run and the other three guys were…let’s go get ’em.”
Although not nearly as close, the rest of A&M team also got the message. Bryce Deadman immediately responded. He and Infinite Tucker had the Aggies back in the lead before handing off to anchor Jamal Walton, who closed out the win in an uncharacteristic 3:11.55.
While it was a successful day for Aggies and Wildcats, some former Cougars also played a starring role. Kelsie Warren, once a standout at College Station High School, took the lead with three and a half laps remaining the mileb and the Aggie senior powered to the finish in a time of 4:51.15. She was pushed to the line by teammate Ashley Driscoll (4:51.86).
College Station Cougar alums also went 1-2 for the Aggies in the men’s 3,000. Zephyr Seagraves won in 8:15.85 over his former CSHS and current A&M teammate Jon Bishop (8:18.94).
Kentucky freshman Annika Williams was fourth in the high jump behind the meet record-setting 6-0 ¾ of senior teammate Ellen Ekbom. Williams won the Class 5A state high jump championship as a freshman at College Station four years ago, with a winning jump of 5-8 in Austin. In her return home, Williams scraped the bar on her clearance at 5-6 and 5-8, but missed on three tries at 5-9 ¼.
By placing second at 5-11 ½, A&M’s Tyra Gittens also bettered the old meet high jump record, which had been in place since 2016.
With time of 7.81 in the 60-meter hurdles, Sam Houston State senior Fabian McCall missed the meet record by .01. Olympic gold medalist Aries Merritt ran 7.80 in 2010, the second year the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium was open. Sam Houston’s Clayton Fritsch won the men’s pole vault by clearing 18-1, and the Bearcats’ Joe Austin III roared from behind in the 800 to win in 1:55.03.
Kentucky senior Celera Barns also missed a meet mark by .01. She ran away from everyone in the 60 meters with a time of 7.27. She doubled up with a 23.61 victory in the 200.
2020 is an Olympic year and there were two Olympic development events held. Robert Grant, who was a senior at A&M in 2018, won the 300 meters, clocked at 32.91. Emmanuel Johnson’s 6.77 won a two-man race in the 60.
A&M hosts another home meet next Saturday, the Texas Aggie Invitational.
•
NOTES — A&M men’s event champions included 400-meter winner Devin Dixon (47.91) in the 400 meters. Freshman Eric Casarez (4:10.62) was in control throughout the mile. Long jumper Lagarious McQuirter (24-10 ½) and triple jumper C.J. Stevenson (49-8 ¼) also won. ... Other women’s champions for A&M Saturday included 400-meter winner Charokee Young. The freshman, whose long hair flowed behind her as she shot immediately into the race lead, ran 55.06. Jean Jenkins led her heat the whole way to win the 800 in 2:15.18. Ciynamon Stevenson triple jumped 41-3 ¼.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.