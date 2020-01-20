Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver entered the spring season saying that making a match day lineup from his team’s deep roster would be a challenge.
In the Aggies’ spring season home opener Sunday, his players proved why.
The Aggies took both legs of a doubleheader, defeating Houston 6-1 in the matinee followed by a 5-2 win over Sam Houston State.
In the early match, the Aggies’ depth took courts three, five and six for the needed three points to clinch the match after claiming the doubles point.
“We’re just such a deep team that it’s not surprising,” Weaver said. “[On courts] five and six, we really took care of business.”
ITA No. 95 Tatiana Makarova started A&M’s (3-0) dominance, beating Houston’s Azul Pedemonti 6-1, 6-1 on Court 3. Makarova also was key in earning A&M’s initial doubles point, teaming with Jayci Goldsmith to take down the first-court pairing of Sophie Gerits and Phonexay Chitdara 6-3.
“It’s so exciting to be at our home courts opening and be able to finish my match first so I could open the score and have the girls around me to finish their matches up,” Makarova said.
The tandem of Lucia Quiterio and Jessica Anzo earned the Aggies’ second doubles win, earning a 6-2 win over Mim Kendall-Woseley and Elena Tairyan.
A&M’s Dorthea Faa-Hviding, ranked No. 114, appeared to have the Aggies’ third point wrapped up on Court 5 but had to battle through the final three games and break serve to defeat Stephan Belovukovic 6-0, 6-2.
Finally, A&M’s Riley McQuaid made quick work of Elena Tairyan 6-1, 6-1 to claim the match for the Aggies.
However, the prime courts saw some of the toughest battles of the match against Houston (0-2). Katya Townsend was forced to battle from behind in both sets to eventually defeat Kendall-Woseley 6-4, 7-5 on Court 1. Goldsmith was taken to the brink in the second set before she secured a 6-3, 7-5 win against Gerits in Court 2.
“At the end of the day, Katya, she had close match there,” Weaver said. “It’s always tough to play No. 1, no matter who you play. I think at the end of the day, if Katya plays the bigger points a little better, she probably wins that a little more routinely.”
Weaver said moving forward from the home opener, maintaining focus in the key moments will be how his team can improve as it prepares for Southeastern Conference play.
“Just be able to be sharp and bring it every single point, whether you’re winning or whether you’re losing. Whether you’re winning easier, whether it is close, just find that focus every single point,” Weaver said. “We challenge the girls every day in practice to keep that composure and focus in having a game play for every point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.