One of the last things the Texas A&M women’s basketball team did together was go to the movies, seeking a break from an uncertain future which had a tear-jerk ending with the cancellation of the NCAA tournament because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
A&M head coach Gary Blair, who was an assistant at Louisiana Tech in 1982 when the NCAA had its first women’s basketball tournament, is having a hard time adjusting to the abrupt ending.
“It hasn’t set in because none of us has ever experienced anything like this in our life,” Blair said. “That’s anybody — no administrator, no coach, no one. That’s the hardest things, the unknowns that are out there.”
Monday night the Aggies would have had their 15th straight NCAA Selection Show party. It had become one of the program’s popular events, a time to reflect on another successful season and gear up for the NCAA tournament. This team was denied that, even though it had done enough to earn a spot in the 64-team field. Making it worse is the uncertainly ahead, which in the past started after the season’s last game.
“I don’t see things changing very quickly,” Blair said. “The virus is spreading, but spreading at a very slow rate compared to the rest of the world. So, here we are sitting back [and waiting].”
Blair is not emotionally prepared to handle free time in March.
“If I stay at home, I’m basically going to procrastinate on everything that I haven’t done for six months,” Blair said. “That’s cleaning better, organizing my income tax, planting more flowers and bushes, and doing more healthy and helpful things, like eating and cooking at home.”
Blair said he’s better off to hold up in his office, making calls, while thinking about the future, though he has no idea what’s going to happen.
Blair had been getting excited about the NCAA tournament.
“I still believe in this team,” Blair said.
The 15th-ranked Aggies (22-8, 10-6 SEC) were projected as a fifth seed for the tournament, meaning they wouldn’t have had the luxury of opening at home, which was the case the last two seasons. A&M, returning all starters from a second straight Sweet 16 appearance, was ranked sixth in preseason but didn’t live up to expectations. The Aggies won their first five games but lost to 12th-ranked Florida State. A&M bounced back to win nine straight to re-enter the Top 10 only to lose back-to-back Southeastern Conference games to LSU and Kentucky. Those losses coincided with All-American guard Chennedy Carter missing seven and a half games with an ankle injury. A&M put together a four-game winning streak late in the regular season to be in position for a top four seed for the NCAA tournament only to lose its final three games, which started with a home loss to unranked Alabama, a team it had beaten nine straight times.
“We were the target for a lot of teams because of how well respected we were in the country,” Blair said. “And that’s why we didn’t drop much in the polls when they knew Chennedy was out basically for eight games.”
A&M was playing its best basketball when Carter returned, but then it laid an egg against Alabama. After a respectable showing in a 60-52 loss at top-ranked South Carolina, the Aggies still had another chance to be home to start the NCAA tournament but blew a 17-point lead in a 67-66 loss to 25th-ranked Arkansas at the SEC tournament.
“This team was so good at times and at certain times, we just didn’t live up to [expectations],” Blair said.
Blair didn’t have an answer for the roller-coaster season, adding that North Carolina men’s coach Roy Williams and Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale probably are just as perplexed to why they had rare losing seasons.
“All of that stuff sometimes is going to happen in sports, and so sometimes there’s not an answer,” Blair said.
Blair’s regret is this team didn’t get a chance to redeem itself in the NCAA tournament like some of his other teams, including the 2010-11 team that after losing to Baylor three times in the regular season won the fourth match en route to the national title.
“Could this have been the should have been, the could have been, the still would have been year?” Blair asked.
He thought so.
“This team was ready to get hot,” Blair said. “But a lot of it would have depended on Ciera [Johnson] being healthy.”
The 6-foot-4 Johnson played only 89 seconds in the loss to Arkansas, injuring her peroneal tendon.
Johnson originally was scheduled to test the tendon’s stability at practice Monday, but with the season canceled, she’ll wait another 10-12 days. The hope is Johnson doesn’t need surgery, which would sideline her for four months. Blair said Johnson’s goal is to be 100% healthy for the first day of practice of her senior season, which is just over six months away.
A&M loses three seniors, starting point guard Shambria Washington, reserve guard Jasmine Williams and reserve forward Cheah Real-Whitsitt. Junior Carter, a three-year starter, is expected to declare for the WNBA draft, but she also could return.
A&M will add four freshmen from a top 15 recruiting class — 6-foot forward Sahara Jones from San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial, 5-6 guard Kay Kay Green from Whitney Young High School in Chicago; 6-2 forward Maliyah Johnson from Summer Creek and 6-6 post Kenyal Perry from McKinley High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“They are back to working out individually,” Blair said. “They are getting ready to come to summer school, if there is summer school.”
A&M also adds former McDonald’s All-American Jordan Nixon, who played in 26 games as a freshman at Notre Dame. The 5-6 guard sat out this season as a transfer.
“Jordan Nixon has had a great season getting ready every day in practice,” Blair said. “Jordan Nixon will play. She’s healthy, hungry and she’s a great kid. Now, can she be Chennedy Carter? I don’t think nobody can be Chennedy Carter right now.”
The newcomers join a veteran group led by Johnson, 6-2 junior forward N’dea Jones and 6-0 junior wing Kayla Wells — all two-year starters. Junior guard Aaliyah Wilson was started the first nine games in the 2018-19 season before suffering a season-ending knee injury, was the sixth man this season along with starting when Carter was out.
“The majority of the team has opted to remain in town,” Blair said. “My team was very adamant about staying together and doing things together.”
The players have to practice and meet on their own because the SEC suspended all team and individual practices and meetings until April 15.
