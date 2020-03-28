Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State

Texas A&M junior Zach DeLoach receives high-fives as he walks to the dugout after hitting a home run in the second inning against New Mexico State on Sunday at Blue Bell Park. DeLoach had five runs batted in to help A&M to a 16-2 win and weekend sweep. 

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Junior outfielder Zach DeLoach was voted by teammates the Texas A&M baseball team’s most valuable player. DeLoach batted .421 with six home runs and 17 runs batted in to win the award named after Marion Pugh. The other award winners for the season-shortened 15-3 Aggies were Asa Lacy, C.E. “Pat” Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award (3-0, 0.75 ERA, 46 strikeouts in 24 innings); Will Frizzell, Wally Moon Award for most improved (.274 batting average, three homers, 12 RBIs; Mikey Hoehner, Marion Pugh Spirit Award (.244 batting average for the catcher); and Bryce Blaum and DeLoach, Loraine B. and William B. “Breezy” Breazeale RBI Award (both had 17 RBI).

