Quinnipiac forward Kevin Marfo has never been to Texas A&M. To this day, he has yet to communicate with any Aggie men’s basketball players.
That didn’t stop the nation’s leading rebounder from committing to play for the Aggies as a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season.
It simply came down to the relationship he was briefly able to build with head coach Buzz Williams.
“I think it was just the opportunity to [join] coach Buzz Williams and the picture he was painting and seeing how his past situations and coaching style has proven to be successful,” Marfo said. “The things he has done to impact the lives of young men was something that inspired me a little bit and made me feel very connected to him as a man.”
Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, resulting in the mandatory suspension of in-person meetings and recruiting in athletic departments, Marfo was unable to visit any of the Aggie basketball facilities. He conducted his own research to discover his new home via the internet.
He said he will continue to wait until he can arrive on campus to formally meet his new teammates.
“I’m guessing they are a great group of guys, based on what I heard from coach Buzz Williams,” Marfo said. “I’m just excited to get to know all of them and get to work.”
As a redshirt junior for the Bobcats, Marfo averaged 13.3 rebounds per game, leading Division I in the category. He was second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.2 points per game.
“It was definitely great,” Marfo said of his nation-leading rebounding numbers. “I was happy because a lot of work was put into it. It was a goal I always set for myself when I got to college, and I was happy I was able to obtain it.”
The 6-foot-8, 245-pound post began his career at George Washington University and transferred after his freshman season, taking a redshirt as a sophomore at Quinnipiac. The New Jersey native finished his high school career at Worcester Academy in Massachusetts.
Marfo figures to fit into the low post role senior center Josh Nebo created in Williams’ first year in Aggieland. Despite viewing A&M’s post-centric offense from this season, Marfo said it was just the relationship he developed with the coaching staff that drew him to Aggieland.
For now, the big man is doing what workouts he can while homebound because of the spread of coronavirus and waiting for the green light to move to Texas.
“It’s about just keeping everything in perspective, personally,” he said. “With how crazy life is, it can just flip like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.