Most athletes would do anything for their team to succeed. During his sophomore year on the College Station track and field squad, Joseph Benn took that sentiment to the next level.
Benn ran almost two miles at the Waco Midway Relays with one shoe after having the other one stepped on by another runner 200 meters into the 3,200. While he occasionally ran for the varsity as a freshman, Benn said it was his first full meet as a varsity runner and he wasn’t going to let anything stop him from continuing the race. In fact, he finished seventh, making good time for his lack of footwear.
“So my heel pops out and I’m running with my heel on the back,” Benn said. “I run with it like that for a little bit and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I gonna do?’ I see [assistant coach Colin Slattery] on the course, and I’m pointing at it. He said to just kick it off. That’s the best thing you can do.”
Benn’s fearlessness in that moment set him up for the rest of his running career as a Cougar.
Although College Station’s season was put on hold due to the coronavirus and the University Interscholastic League has stopped all events until at least May 4, the Cougars were able to compete in five meets before the delay, including at the Texas A&M High School Indoor Classic, the College Station Relays and the Temple Relays.
Benn started off the new year at the A&M indoor meet, setting a personal record in the two mile with a time of 9 minutes, 46.74 seconds for eighth place. At the Temple Relays on Feb. 29, Benn won both the 1,600 and 3,200 and set a personal-best time of 9:45.27 in the longer race. Benn closed out action before the delay at the College Station Relays by taking third in the 1,600 with a personal-best 4:30.51.
According to Texas Mile Split, Benn is ranked eighth in Texas for the 3,200 indoor season and sits at 86th for the 3,200 and 125th for the 1,600 in the outdoor rankings.
During the cross country season last fall, Benn also placed 38th at the Class 5A championships, fining the 5,000-meter course in a personal-best 15:48.81.
Now Benn is preparing to take another step by joining fellow College Station track and field alumni and A&M distance runners, Jon Bishop and Zephyr Seagraves, at A&M in the fall. Head coach Rodney Wellmann said Benn is a prime example of an athlete who worked his way to the top.
“In middle school he probably weighed 85 pounds,” Wellmann said. “He came to high school and we lift weights twice a week and he started to mature. Now look at him: He’s going to A&M and I know he’s going to help them next year, too.”
While Dallas Baptist and Baylor were on Benn’s radar, it was a mixture of A&M’s welcoming environment and academics that drew him to the program. Benn said his family was most impressed after observing a track practice, where they were greeted by each Aggie on the team.
The small act spoke volumes to his family. Benn wants to be a sports journalist, and after learning he could major in agricultural communications and journalism and minor in sports management at A&M, Benn knew staying in College Station after high school was the best option.
As an added bonus, Benn will be training alongside the people he looks up to the most — Bishop and Seagraves.
“I love watching the Olympics, but the guys that I look up to are the ones that were my older teammates and that is Seagraves and Bishop,” Benn said. “I look up to those guys a lot because they have been in the same spot I’ve been in.”
Benn plans on representing the Aggies in the 3,000, 5,000 and steeplechase — a 3,000-meter race that includes distance running, hurdling and water jumps. Benn was supposed to debut in the steeplechase this season before the coronavirus cancellations.
If their schedule hadn’t been interrupted, the Cougars would be preparing to compete in the District 19-5A meet this week. Benn said he is continuing to train as usual despite the season’s shift.
Wellmann put most of his runners back in cross country training but kept Benn and senior Sid Jayaraman, also an A&M signee, on a normal regimen in case the season does resume later this spring. For Benn, any workload is fine with him.
“I like the training aspect a lot,” Benn said. “I like learning so much because the best ones are the ones that work the hardest. It’s not like the tallest people are the fastest. You have to put a lot into it.”
Benn also expects his teammates to train equally as hard. Wellmann said while Bishop and Seagraves led by example for the Cougars, Benn and Jayaraman are not afraid to speak up when something is going wrong.
“For Joseph and Sid, not only, of course, their great performances but they’re vocal,” Wellmann said. “They will tell guys in the middle of a practice or if we’re getting ready to start a practice and somebody drank a Dr Pepper or something crazy like that, they will get on to them. They will call them out and be like, ‘Dude, really? Dr Pepper? That’s going to help you this season?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.