The Eagle’s 2019 Southeastern Conference Football Magazine earned top five honors in the Associated Press Sports Editors Category C contest for special sections.
APSE receives entries from sports sections across the country split into four categories based on circulation.
The Eagle’s Travis L. Brown earned seventh place in the video category for an entry on former Aggie baseball player and cancer survivor Jonathan Ducoff. The newspaper also earned honorable mention for its Sunday sections and its website.
