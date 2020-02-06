The Bryan wrestling team didn’t hold back at the District 8-6A meet on Thursday, advancing eight athletes to the Class 6A Region II tournament.
The Lady Vikings were the first to earn regional berths with two wrestlers placing second, one third and one fourth in their respective weight classes.
Senior Jennifer Thomas finished second in the girls 119-pound weight class after falling 9-7 to College Park’s Jayden Bazemore in the final. Thomas took away two big wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, first pinning Conroe’s Mirian Fuentez then Klein Forest’s Victoria Tolbert.
Thomas will be returning to the regional tournament for the second year in a row along with Bryan junior Michael Flores, who placed second in the boys 132 class and will be taking another shot at regionals after placing sixth last year.
“Both losses came against good quality wrestlers,” Bryan head coach Michael Zito said of Thomas’ and Flores’ championship matches. “They get a chance for redemption next week when we go up to Allen.”
The 6A-II tournament is set for Feb. 14-15 in Allen.
Bryan’s Karol Vargas also took second in the girls 148 class, while Desirae Campos (138) placed third and Gabriela Ramirez (165) fourth to advance to regionals.
Campos had a bumpy road to her regional berth, beating Klein Cain’s Elena Gutierrez 10-5 in the quarterfinals but falling 4-1 in the semifinals to Conroe Oak Ridge’s Abigail Denney. She rebounded by pinning College Park’s Layla McClintock and Conroe’s Michal Buska to place third. Campos appeared on track to make the regional tournament last season but suffered a dislocated elbow that ended her season early.
For Bryan’s boys, junior Micah Samaripas (195) placed third, while seniors Jayden Ellzey (160) and Joseph Pfromm (170) finished fourth to earn regional berths.
Ellzey lost in the quarterfinals but rallied in the consolation bracket with three wins, including two by pin, to earn his first trip to regionals.
Pfromm and Samaripas will return to the region meet for the second consecutive year after Samaripas beat Ian Sears of College Park 5-4, and Pfromm won two key matches including pinning Conroe’s Zach Hyett in the consolation semifinals.
Bryan often sends more than eight wrestlers to regionals, but Zito said for this year’s squad, getting eight to advance from district was a good result.
“They’re a young team, and this is probably the toughest district in 6A,” Zito said. “I think we fared pretty well, considering I had a bunch of sophomores and juniors who hadn’t wrestled varsity before. It was a good day for us. I wish more could be advancing for experience for next year, but it’s a hard competition.”
The goal now is to improve on Thursday’s showing and earn a state berth at regionals.
“Getting everybody in the right direction and focused, not looking at the bumps and bruises or the losses but looking at what is still ahead of you,” Zito said when asked what Bryan will focus on over the next week of practice. “I told my kids there was this wrestler in Houston who took sixth place in his district, two injuries occurred and he got activated and went to regionals. He placed fourth in regionals and turned around and placed third in state. The kid should’ve never made it out of district, so you never know what could happen, so be happy with what you’ve got and keep on moving.”
College Park won the boys title with 299.5 points followed by Klein (212), The Woodlands (211.5), Klein Cain (188), Klein Collins (119), Conroe (113), Oak Ridge (99), Bryan (85.5), Klein Oak (23.5) and Klein Forest (7).
Oak Ridge won the girls title in a much closer race with 148 points to edge out Klein Collins (143). College Park placed third at 129 followed by Klein Cain (113), Conroe (96), Bryan (79), Klein Oak (36) Klein Forest (23) and The Woodlands (5).
