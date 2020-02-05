The Texas A&M baseball team will have eight regular-season games broadcast on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40).
A&M’s home games against Ole Miss (March 19), Texas (March 31) and LSU (May 1-2) and road games at Florida (March 28-29) and Arkansas (April 9-10) will be broadcast by the SEC Network.
Every Aggie home game and Southeastern Conference game also will be streamed live online by the SEC Network Plus.
A&M will open the season with a three-game nonconference series against Miami (Ohio) on Feb. 14-16 at Blue Bell Park.
