Texas A&M junior Tyra Gittens earned All-America honors in the pentathlon, long jump and high jump by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches of America.
“Tyra is a very good athlete,” head coach Pat Henry said. “I wish she could’ve had this national championship to prove something to herself and others, she had a great season and I know she’ll be ready to go next year.”
Other A&M women earning All-America honors were junior Deborah Acquah (long jump, triple jump), junior Syaira Richardson (400, 4x400 relay), freshman Charokee Young (800, 4x400), sophomore Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400), senior Jaevin Reed (4x400) and senior Ciynamon Stevenson (triple jump). A&M men on the All-America team were senior Bryce Deadmon (400, 4x400), freshman Jamal Walton (400, 4x400), senior Devin Dixon (800, 4x400) and senior Carlton Orange (800, 4x400).
Because the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships were canceled, all student-athletes were recognized that were listed on the startlist for the anticipated event. Alternates for the distance medley relay and 4x400 relays were not recognized.
“It’s an odd year just because we weren’t able to have championships and it’s a different year for everything,” Henry said. “Going off the national descending order list and the best performances during the season this is a good indicator. It certainly is not a false indicator because every mark here was earned, It’s an accurate assessment of the best athletes in the nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.