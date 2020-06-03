College baseball’s return to the field in Bryan will get its shot in the national spotlight.
Thursday’s Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational double-header will be broadcast on ESPN2, with games moved to 6 and 9 p.m. at Travis Field.
The final two days of the showcase, consisting of players from over 70 college baseball programs, can be streamed on csbi2020.com. The pay-per-view subscription is now $39.95.
Five percent of each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry.
The invitational is headlined locally by Texas Tech and Bryan Rudder pitcher Hunter Dobbins and Incarnate Word outfielder Sean Arnold, also a Rudder all-state honoree. Former College Station pitchers MacGregor Hines, Reece Easterling, Travis Hester and Austin Teel also feature on the roster. Texas A&M transfer Aaron Walters, now with Angelo State, also will participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.