For the NCAA tournament to come to Reed Arena, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team needs to protect the home court one more time.
The 12th-ranked Aggies will host Alabama on Thursday night with plenty on the line in its last home game of the regular season.
A&M (22-4, 10-4) has won four straight to climb to third in the Southeastern Conference standings with two games left in the regular season. A&M, which was in seventh two weeks ago, is a game behind 10th-ranked Mississippi State (23-5, 11-3), while Arkansas (21-6, 9-5) and 15th-ranked Kentucky (20-6, 9-5) are just a game behind the Aggies in the race for the league’s pivotal four spots into next week’s league tournament.
A&M is projected by ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème to be a four seed for the NCAA tournament. The Aggies jumped a spot Sunday and became one of Crème’s final projected teams to be a first- and second-round host after nine ranked teams lost, eight of them to unranked teams.
“Our kids are playing at a high level right now,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Our kids have played very well at home all year except for the second half of the LSU game (a 57-54 loss). But what we want to do is take care of business, because we want the double-bye in the SEC tournament. To do that, you have to win Thursday night. We have as much at stake as Alabama has at stake.”
The Crimson Tide (16-11, 6-8) had one of those big upsets Sunday, grabbing a 66-64 victory at Mississippi State on Megan Abraham’ tip-in at the buzzer. It was Alabama’s first victory over a top 10 team since beating ninth-ranked Kentucky in 2014 in head coach Kristy Curry’s first season. The former Purdue and Texas Tech head coach is trying to get Alabama to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1999.
‘We can’t stop now,” Curry said on the SEC Network after the Mississippi State victory. “We’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us to go to A&M and then come home to Missouri.”
Alabama, which is tied with Georgia (15-12, 6-8) and Florida (15-12, 6-8) for eighth, has put itself in position to make the NCAA tournament by winning five of seven games with the losses coming at Kentucky 66-62 and Georgia 76-75 in overtime. Alabama has climbed to 64th in the NCAA’s RPI rankings.
“We feel like hope is still alive with our strength of schedule and the things we’re doing and where we’ve been,” Curry said.
Alabama is coming off maybe its best half of the season, committing only three second-half turnovers and going on an 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to get in position to beat Mississippi State.
A&M is a big test for the Crimson Tide, which is 0-9 against the Aggies. A&M rallied from an 11-point, second-half deficit in the first meeting this season for a 79-74 victory, but that was when the Aggies were without junior guard Chennedy Carter, who missed seven and a half games with an ankle injury. Carter is averaging 22.5 points per game since her return. She hit 10 of 16 field goals in Sunday’s 84-54 victory over Auburn as the Aggies shot a season-best 57.8% (37 of 64).
“We got hot against Auburn early, and I don’t think Auburn showed us their best after that,” Blair said. “Alabama will show us their best the whole ballgame. They’re playing for an NCAA tournament berth. They know they have the WNIT, but they want to go to the NCAAs.”
A&M, which will play at top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday, has a chance to possibly climb to a three seed in the next two weeks, or it could fall back to a five seed.
“I think when you look at teams four through 30 in women’s basketball right now, perhaps there’s not a great team,” Blair said, acknowledging that South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon have a lock on three of the top seeds. “Perhaps there’s some great individuals who are going to get hot during the conference tournaments and NCAA tournament.”
That was the case in 2011 when the Aggies won their final six games after losing to Baylor in the Big 12 tournament championship.
“We’re coming into this game like it’s an NCAA tournament game,” Blair said. “We’re coming into this game like it’s the semifinal of the SEC championship or it’s a game to get to the Sweet 16. You have to win at home.”
Home has been good this season for A&M, which is 14-1 at Reed Arena.
•
NOTES — A&M faculty and staff can purchase tickets for $3 (general admission) or $8 (reserved). Fans also can receive a voucher for a commemorative Tyra White bobblehead doll. The A&M team and White will be signing autographs after the game. ... A&M senior guard Jasmine Williams was named to the SEC women’s basketball community service team Wednesday. It’s the second time Williams has earned the honor. She has served as the women’s basketball SAAC representative since 2017. She also is a two-time Traditions Huddle Leader, assisting A&M freshmen with their transition into college life, and she serves as the social media chair of the Yolanda E. Williams Foundation, which raises funds to support research for curing breast cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.