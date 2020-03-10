DALLAS — The Texas A&M women’s and men’s diving teams earned five spots in the NCAA Championships after day one of the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships on Monday at SMU’s Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.
The Aggies advanced two men, who needed to finish in the top nine of their event, and three women, who needed top-10 finishes.
Kurtis Matthews took third in the men’s 3-meter springboard with a score of 814.55, and Victor Povzner finished in fourth at 720.95.
On the women’s 1-meter springboard, Charlye Campbell was A&M’s top finisher in fifth (573.45), while Haley Allen took ninth (547.85) and Harper Walding took 10th (547.40). Alyssa Clairmont also made the finals with a 13th place finish and a score of 542.45.
The men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter events will take place Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.