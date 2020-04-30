Five riders on the Texas A&M equestrian team earned All-Southeastern Conference honors voted on by the head coaches Thursday. A&M’s Grace Boston made the All-SEC fences team, while Katie Conklin and Ashley Davidson made the horsemanship team. Darby Gardner made the reining team, and Ann Elizabeth Tebow made the community service team.
