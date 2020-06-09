After three months of baseball limbo, Burl Carraway is ready for his big day.
The former A&M Consolidated pitcher saw his junior season at Dallas Baptist get canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he will begin the next step of his career this week as the left-hander is expected to be taken in the MLB draft, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday.
Despite the hiatus, Carraway is in a good position as a draft hopeful. He is ranked 49th overall on MLB.com’s list of prospects and is expected to be the first reliever taken in a draft MLB shortened to five rounds this year to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic.
Players typically slotted for the mid to late rounds will go undrafted this year, and their signing bonus is limited to $20,000. By comparison, the signing bonus slot value for the 49th pick, held by the San Francisco Giants, is $1,507,600.
Technically, Carraway wouldn’t see all of that money up front, but if he is drafted as expected, the former Tiger will have the financial security of being a high-round draft pick, while the majority of draft hopefuls will have to weigh the options of taking the much smaller bonus or returning to school for another season.
“There’s a lot of guys that maybe feel like they got robbed of a chance to prove themselves,” Carraway said of the shortened draft. “I feel like I was fortunate enough to put myself in that good spot. I’ve played well enough. I’ve demonstrated what I can do in terms of baseball well enough that I’m pretty confident going into [Wednesday] and Thursday.”
Carraway had a breakout sophomore season at Dallas Baptist in 2019, going 4-2 with a 2.81 ERA and a team-high six saves. He picked up where he left off this season, going 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA and five saves in eight appearances before the pandemic hit.
His payday this week, though likely, does include a few moving parts. Major league teams negotiate signing bonuses from an assigned pool of bonus money. As part of the changes to the 2020 draft, MLB also is deferring most of the money to 2021 and 2022, so draftees will only receive 10% of their signing bonus, up to $100,000, up front.
Even with the concessions, Carraway said he is just glad to be moving in the direction of playing baseball again.
Once the shock wore off after the NCAA canceled the rest of the college baseball season March 12, Carraway said the worst part of the draft process was the silence from MLB, which ceased scouting operations in mid-March as part of its coronavirus restrictions. It was a relief for Carraway when the league allowed teams to contact players electronically beginning April 4.
“We didn’t have the college season, and at the same time, pro scouts weren’t allowed to talk to me, and I couldn’t find out where I stood,” Carraway said. “The day they cleared the rule, I remember waking up to a phone call at 9 [a.m.], taking a phone call at 10, getting a text for the next day, talking at 11. That’s the moment I was able to take a deep breath and really start looking forward to the next step vs. watching paint dry with nothing to do.”
Since then, Carraway has participated in many virtual meetings with team scouts and front office executives in the lead up to the draft. With college baseball normally coinciding with the draft season, the extensive contact with MLB teams during the modified schedule is a small silver lining in a mostly difficult process. Carraway said that with the added benefit of Zoom meetings and other electronic communication, he has spoken with representatives from “just about every team” dating back to the fall.
Recently, he has had virtual meetings with the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians, most of whom have picks at the end of the first round in what is called the competitive balance round A, an eight-pick spot in which Carraway believes he could be drafted.
“I’ve gotten used to Zoom,” Carraway said with a laugh. “Because we’ve had this much time for preparation, we’ve actually gotten more of a chance to meet the teams and meet the coaches. I’ve been able to jump on Zooms with a dozen or more teams and talk about what their philosophy is and how they develop players.”
Uncertainty still surrounds Carraway’s immediate future. Relievers often are the quickest to progress through the minor leagues, but Carraway may have to wait a year before beginning his road to the show. With return-to-play negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association moving slowly, the minor league baseball season is in danger of being canceled.
Still, Carraway said he’s just focused on the draft and hopeful that in the next two days his lifelong dream will become reality.
“If there’s a minor league season, then obviously we’ll get in shape and start playing,” Carraway said. “If not, we’ll stay in shape and get started [next year]. It’s not nice knowing you could be doing anything anywhere in the next few weeks, but I’m sure it will work out either way, so I’m just really excited.”
