Former A&M Consolidated pitcher Burl Carraway was selected in the second round of the MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs. The left-handed reliever from Dallas Baptist was chosen with the 51st overall pick.
The signing bonus slot value for the 51st pick is $1,436,900.
Carraway had a breakout sophomore season at Dallas Baptist in 2019, going 4-2 with a 2.81 ERA and a team-high six saves. He picked up where he left off for his senior campaign, going 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA and five saves in eight appearances before the season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12.
Carraway finished his career with the Patriots with a 6-2 record, 3.16 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. He recorded 11 saves and had a .202 batting average against.
He’s the first Consol alumnus to be selected in the MLB draft since TCU pitcher Riley Ferrell, who was drafted in the third round by the Houston Astros.
While at Consol, Carraway was named honorable mention on the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state team as a junior in 2016, when he had a 2.21 ERA with three saves.
