Former A&M Consolidated pitcher Burl Carraway has signed with the Chicago Cubs, the team announced Thursday.
The right-handed relief pitcher from Dallas Baptist, who the Cubs selected in the second round of the MLB draft with the 51st overall pick, received a signing bonus of $1.05 million. The draft bonus slot value of the 51st pick was roughly $1.44 million.
“It’s that sigh of relief that now I can get back to playing baseball,” Carraway said. “I can know that that’s taken care of, and that [signing a contract] is not the end goal. The end goal is to get to the major leagues.”
In 2019, Carraway went 4-2 with a 2.81 ERA and six saves as a sophomore with the Patriots. He was building on his breakout campaign in 2020 before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, going 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA and five saves in eight appearances.
MLB Pipeline, the draft and prospects arm of MLB.com, rated Carraway as the top relief pitcher in the draft and predicted he “is a good bet to be the first 2020 draftee to reach the big leagues” in its post-draft coverage.
“That’s the trade off when you’re a relief pitcher,” Carraway said. “You may not be the highest guy drafted, but you can usually work your way through the minors faster. We’ve tried to make it clear that if [the Cubs] are ready for me to get to the majors, I’m excited to get to work on it. I trust the Cubs a lot. They’re an excellent fit, an excellent organization. They want what’s best for me and the team.”
Carraway was an honorable mention on the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state team his junior season at Consol after posting a 2.21 ERA with three saves.
