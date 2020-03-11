Junction Boy Norbert Kurt “Dutch” Ohlendorf, who went from walk-on to a co-captain while playing for Paul “Bear” Bryant, died Wednesday at the St. Joseph Manor.
Ohlendorf, who graduated from Lockhart in 1950, went to A&M because of its Agricultural Engineering program, but walked on to the football team in 1952, earning a scholarship and becoming a three-year letterman, playing defensive end and tackle.
“He was playing intramural ball or something and they talked him into coming out, and he was one of the bigger guys we had,” said Marvin Tate, who was a senior guard in 1954. “Dutch was a good man, he was a good captain.”
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Ohlendorf was one of 35 players who survived Bryant’s legendary 10-day training camp in Junction in 1954, laying the foundation for the 1956 team to go 9-0-1.
“Oh my goodness, I can still remember the first time I met him, it was in a dance hall back in San Marcos,” All-American offensive lineman Dennis Goehring said. “We played against each other in high school, so I had a lot of respect for him before he ever got to A&M. He became a dear friend of mine, he was everything you wanted in a friend.”
Ohlendorf and senior end Bennie Sinclair were the team’s co-captains in 1954. Their leadership on and off the field was instrumental to the team and program, Tate said. Ohlendorf got a Bachelor of Science degree in 1955. He got a Master’s Degree in Education from A&M in 1967 and a Doctorate in Philosophy in 1972.
“He was a good student, he was a scholar and just did everything right,” Goehring said. “He was a guy who you could say, ‘I don’t know anything bad about him, that’s the kind of guy he was.’”
Ohlendorf received a commission as a second lieutenant in the Army. He reported to active duty in June 1955, spending two years at Fort Lee, Virginia, moving up to company commander the last year.
After the military he was a biology and mathematics teacher at Bryan’s Stephen F. Austin from 1957-63, coaching under Jesse “Red” Burditt. Ohlendorf also taught and coached at Midland Lee (1963-65) and Nederland (1965-69). He was Bay City’s principal from 1971-74 and deputy superintendent at Dickinson from 1976-88. While at Bay City he eased racial tensions after the campus had race riots, getting lauded for his work. He worked for the Clear Creek School District from 1989-1996 moving from assistant superintendent for instruction to area superintendent.
Ohlendorf retired on July 31, 1996, after 39 years in education and 25 as an administrator. He continued to stay involved in education as a consultant for the Pearland School District from 1998-2000 along with being an instructor for the University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Ohlendorf was listed in Who’s Who in Texas from 1973-75. He also was named Outstanding American in the South in 1975. He won numerous awards and honors and was always heavily involved in civic and community work.
“He was a good guy, I mean, he was what you wanted an athlete to be all about,” Goehring said. “He was one of the tougher guys we had to play against, so when he got to A&M, I had the good fortunate of being a friend of his.”
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hillier Funeral Home.
