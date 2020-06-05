When juggling 80 new names and faces participating in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, coach Steve Hecht relishes quiet consistency behind the plate.
Over the week-long quarantined tournament at Travis Field, Hecht has had that in former Texas A&M catcher and Angelo State transfer Aaron Walters.
“Last night when he caught, I didn’t notice him, and that’s the best endorsement I can think of,” Hecht said. “When I can pay attention to the game because he is controlling it behind the dish, that is huge for me to be able to focus on what the other guys are doing.”
Walters returned to Bryan-College Station this week after transferring from A&M last fall. He elected to continue his career at the NCAA Division II level in San Angelo, which is a closer drive for his grandparents, he said.
The allure of getting back on the diamond for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college spring sports was the only convincing he needed to sign up for the four-team tournament.
“It was just a good chance to get out of the house and do something different than going to the weight room and hitting in the cages every day,” Walters said. “It’s just good to get on the field again and play the game I love.”
Tournament roster organizer Brian Nelson said he valued the opinion of Angelo State head coach Kevin Brooks, who recommended Walters for the event. In his shortened junior season of 22 games, Walters hit .348 in 69 at-bats with five home runs and 22 RBIs.
In 42 starts with the Aggies, Walters hit .231 with one homer and 15 RBIs.
CSBI organizers said it also didn’t hurt to have an Aggie in an event that lacked current A&M players.
“I’m surprised they didn’t let them [participate],” Walters said of his former A&M teammates.
Playing time played a big factor in Walters’ decision to transfer as well as the desire for a change in coaching, he said.
“I love the coaching staff [at Angelo State],” Walters said. “Coach Brooks and [assistant coach Adam Foster] do a really good job with all the players, and they make it more fun. I think that makes us good as a team.”
In the first night of the tournament Thursday, Walters went 0 for 3 with two walks. Seeing live pitching for the first time in months, he said the hitters expected to be behind the pitchers.
“There was a lot of hitters yesterday late on fastballs, and you could tell that the hitters were a little rusty,” he said. “It just takes a little bit of time.”
But that special connection with a pitcher, even ones he just met days prior, is what has caught the eye of most involved with the CSBI.
“He’s just real calm and under control, and he did a good job of controlling the game,” Walter’s CSBI teammate and pitcher Travis Hester said. “It’s the first time he’s ever caught me, but we were on the same page with really everything. I don’t think I shook him once.”
