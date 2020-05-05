Former Blinn wide receiver Josh Nurse recently signed a free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
Nurse played the last three seasons at Utah, starting the last 10 games in 2019 at right cornerback. Nurse, who is from Fayetteville, Georgia, came to Blinn in 2016 after playing six games at Georgia Military College in 2015. Nurse spent one season at Blinn as a scout-team player because the Buccaneers already had a maximum allowed 10 out-of-state players. Nurse, who made the switch to defense at Utah, ended with 34 tackles in 40 games with the Utes.
