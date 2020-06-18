Former Blinn quarterback Michael Bishop is on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame released earlier this week.
Bishop led the Buccaneers to back-to-back national championships and a 24-0 record in 1996-96 before transferring to Kansas State.
The College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 will be announced early next year.
