Former Bryan boys basketball star Zach Nutall was named to the All-Southaland Conference first team, league officials announced Monday.
Nutall, a sophomore at Sam Houston State, averaged 15.4 points per game on 45.4% shooting with 1.5 steals per game during the regular season, including 16.5 ppg on 47.6% with 1.6 spg in Southland play.
Nutall scored a season-high 28 points at Nicholls State on Feb. 8 and had a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double against Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 12. He recorded seven 20-point games in conference play, fifth-most in the league.
The Bearkats will play the winner of Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the quarterfinals of the Southland tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Merrell Center in Katy.
