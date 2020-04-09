Former College Station quarterback Ty Brock, who spent three seasons at Sam Houston State, committed to Central Michigan.
“After a lot of prayer and consideration, I am very excited to announce my commitment to Central Michigan University,” Brock said Wednesday via Twitter.
Brock, who battled injuries in high school his last two seasons, redshirted at Sam Houston State in 2017. He threw for 2,417 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as a freshman. The 6-foot-4 Brock then shared time with fellow sophomore Eric Schmid last season, throwing for 1,462 yards and nine touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
Brock rallied the Bearkats to a 28-17 victory over McNeese State last season. Schmid broke his hand and Brock, who hadn’t practiced all week with an ankle injury, completed 14 of 29 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
Central Michigan, which competes in the Mid-American Conference, has four quarterbacks on its spring roster — redshirt freshman Daniel Richardson and sophomores John Keller and George Pearson, and senior David Moore. The Chippewas also signed three-star prospect Tyler Pape in December.
The Chippewas went 8-6 last season, losing to San Diego State in the Mexico Bowl. Central Michigan, which lost to Miami (Ohio) in the Mid-American Conference championship game, had the biggest improvement in Football Bowl Subdivision with a seven-win gain from an 1-11 2018 season.
Brock will have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
Brock missed all of his junior season in high school after breaking two bones in his right leg during a preseason scrimmage. He broke the fibula in his left leg in the second game of his senior season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.