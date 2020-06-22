Former College Station pitcher Travis Hester announced his intention to transfer to Baylor via Twitter on Monday.
The right-hander played at Arkansas for two seasons but didn’t get a chance to pitch because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm. He was poised to return from Tommy John surgery before the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus.
“The past two years at the University of Arkansas have been some of the best years of my life,” Hester said in a tweet. “During my time in Fayetteville I made countless friends and memories and grew and developed as a person and an athlete. I cannot thank the coaches and the support staff at Arkansas enough for everything they have done for me.”
“I can’t wait to get to Waco and get to work! Sic ’em!” he added.
Extremely excited for this opportunity and I can’t wait to see what the future holds with @BaylorBaseball ! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/EjA2WWmgtQ— travis hester (@thester12) June 22, 2020
Hester pitched in his first game since high school when he played in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational at Travis Field in early June.
He received a medical redshirt his first season at Arkansas and will be draft eligible starting next year.
Hester compiled a 30-4 career record at College Station, putting up a sub-2.00 ERA in each of his four seasons. He recorded a 0.38 ERA his junior season to earn TSWA third-team all-state honors and made the team again as a senior.
He was recently named player of the decade on The Eagle’s 2010s Brazos Valley All-Decade Baseball Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.