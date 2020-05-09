Coaches played such a huge part in Ty Warren’s life that he decided to become one.
The first-year assistant with the Detroit Lions is indebted to those who helped him excel at every level in a career that featured two Super Bowl victories. From the volunteer coaches at the Bryan Boys & Girls Club to New England’s heralded Bill Belichick, they played a role in the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Warren becoming an All-Pro defensive end.
The former Bryan and Texas A&M standout rattled off tributes to a dozen coaches in less time than it took him to register one of his 20½ sacks in an eight-year career with the Patriots.
“Shoot, man, I could go on and on and on,” Warren said.
And Warren did, highlighting a few more coaches who went the extra yard for him both on and off the field. Their work presented Warren with his biggest challenge after retiring in 2013. How would he follow their lead? Warren wanted to give back to the community where he earned all-state and All-Big 12 Conference honors.
Warren got heavily involved in youth sports with camps and also built a training facility. He considered coaching high school football last year when Somerville was looking for a head coach and also looked into coaching at the high school level in the Houston area but eventually decided the NFL was the best fit.
“I felt like with those guys in the pros, I could relate to any of them,” Warren said.
Warren plans on being there for them as they make the transition from college. He compares their adjustment to his high school days when Bryan head coach Marty Criswell and assistants Sam Smith, Jim Kazmierski and Wilbert Sennette were there when he needed their help the most.
“You talk about guys like that — they made my life [easier] coming up through high school, which for me was a whole [180-degree change] from where I came from,” Warren said. “I want to make the same impact on those players as I know those guys made in my life.”
The Bryan coaches along with his mentors from the Boys & Girls Club, Sam Rayburn Middle School, A&M and New England are included in the coaching manual Warren’s compiled.
“I pointed out something I took from each one of those guys along the way and applied it to my own philosophy,” Warren said.
Warren settled on coaching because he believes he can make a bigger difference.
“I’ve done some youth sports here locally,” Warren said. “I’ve done camps. That’s well documented. The screwy part about all that is that it’s kind of an upper and a downer. It’s fun when you’re doing it, but then because those kids are young and they’re still learning, they’re still interested in other sports. It’s hard to ask a young kid or a parent of a young kid to be focused on one sport, so I wasn’t going to do that.”
GOING PRO
Coaching at the high school level was attractive in part because Warren considers himself a program-type guy. And along with the opportunity to build a program, his wife and children have given him their blessing and full support. Warren is all about family first, so it seemed a given. But upon further review, the Warren family called an audible.
“What my wife kept harping on was she knows how I am,” Warren said. “She knows my personality and that I should probably focus on coaching at a level where guys know why they’re there and not a situation where they don’t know why they’re there or if they want to be there or if they have friends there or what have you, which is all fine and dandy. And she was right.”
The opportunity to coach in the NFL had been there, because over the years Warren had kept in contact with the coaches from his time at New England. The timing and situation hadn’t been right, but things changed when longtime Patriot assistant Matt Patricia became Detroit’s head coach for the 2018 season.
“When I was looking for opportunities to sharpen iron and go learn more than I knew or thought I knew, obviously, you think about Bill [Belichick],” Warren said. “I talked to guys up there, and I reached out to other descendants all over the league that were part of that tree. But I would always call Matt because he’s a brilliant mind. He’s actually a rocket scientist by trade, which sort of explains his genius outside the box of thinking.”
Those calls led to Warren becoming a volunteer assistant last season for the Lions as part of the William Clay Ford Minority Coaching Assistantship program. Each day he coached he felt a little more comfortable with the role. One of his biggest concerns had been being away from his family. A 10-year NFL career as a player had taken a lot of time away from his family. He didn’t want to do that again. But Warren, who has a ranch and owns Field House Sports, found out being a successful business man can be just as demanding as playing or coaching. Warren said that’s if you want to do it the right way, which is the only way he knows. Thus, coaching in the NFL was a possibility.
“I went into the internship with an open mind,” Warren said. “And the more I got involved and my role was kind of created, I realized that my concerns that I had going in about coaching in the league weren’t as bad as they were from my point of view as they were when I was a player on the other side of it. I still had expectations and was approaching everything with the mindset that I was going to come back and coach high school.”
Patricia was a big reason Warren became a volunteer coach, and that also figured in his decision to make it a full-time job. Patricia started his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant with Belichick in 2004, working his way up to defensive coordinator the last six seasons.
“One thing I knew in my heart about Matt is his approach wasn’t going to waiver from what made us successful at New England,” Warren said. “And on top of that, he brought a different level of genius to the table for football from the defensive perspective that I like.”
Patricia often talked to Warren during the 2019 season about becoming a full-time assistant but didn’t press the issue.
“He was aware of us losing our child, and I think he was sensitive to not push it. I could sense that in our conversations,” Warren said.
Two-year-old Brilee Warren, the sixth child of Warren and high school sweetheart Kesha Drayton, drowned last May. Patricia gave his friend as much time and support as possible in deciding what he wanted to do.
“But at the same time, we knew each other well enough that we had candid conversations about what my concerns were,” Warren said. “But we also talked about how I could help and the ways that he saw me helping the team.”
As a volunteer coach, Warren was able to work with the offense, defense and special teams.
“I kind of had full range, showing up with different guys on the coaching staff and just kind of sit in and take notes, taking information from what they were teaching and process it and go back and recall it and ask questions,” Warren said.
He offered some hands-on coaching during practices, and on game days he would verbally help with identifying protections, formations and plays as he talked to the defensive linemen between series. Warren’s duties will increase this year.
“I’m sure there’s certain things on offense that I’ll be responsible for to present to the guys on the team,” Warren said. “Last year, I was kind of able to break down the offensive line, the protection and power points. It was a small role, but it was something I had to do every week. I imagine that role will grow. I’m going to take it one step at a time, but obviously, I want to be the best at what I do. That’ll be the goal.”
The 39-year-old is confident he’s chosen the right path.
“Through prayer and seeking God first, he continues to give me the answers I’m looking for,” Warren said. “I try to approach everything by being prepared. My expectations are only to be the best version of me every day. And who knows, I could be back at A&M one day or I could be back and coaching in high school.
“My approach is just for my feet to hit the ground. I just look at coaching as it was for many of those coaches who coached me along the way. I just look at it as being my ministry. I can make guys better at their skill set, but I also can minister to them and make them better people like the coaches I had and what they did with me.”
EARLY MENTOR
Robert “Jackie” Person helped Warren take his first step in sports, Boys & Girls Club athletic director Gerald Carter said.
“Ty was just walking around and Jackie said, ‘I’m gonna get that guy involved.’ So Jackie went and got him,” Carter said. “Jackie went and got him off the street and said, ‘You’re going to start doing something.’ And that’s what happened.”
Warren was bigger than everybody as a youth yet also a bit clumsy, Carter said.
“But he had the skill,” Carter said. “And knowing athletes the way I knew athletes, I knew that he had it. He just didn’t know that he had it. That’s the way it is with athletes sometimes. You can be a pretty good athlete, but you don’t know how good you can become.”
Warren had the intangibles to utilize his God-given skill.
“He stayed with it,” Carter said. “He was polite and he had a great attitude, so I knew he would make it.”
Warren pretty much followed the same path blazed by the 62-year-old Carter, who was an all-state football player at Bryan and played at A&M before spending eight seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver. He played the last seven with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching 239 passes for 3,443 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Carter opted to return to Bryan after retiring from the NFL and took a job with the Boys & Girls Club. He isn’t surprised Warren decided to coach.
“He’s always wanted to give back,” Carter said. “Ever since I’ve known him, he’s wanted to step up and help out somebody else. That’s what meant a lot [to him], if he could help somebody.”
Carter was hopeful that Warren would stay around and coach at the high school level, maybe even returning to Bryan.
“That didn’t happen,” Carter said with a chuckle. “But I’m happy he got a chance to coach in the NFL.”
GOOD STUDENT
Criswell said Warren’s path speaks volumes about his maturity.
“It’s been amazing for me to see the growth in the man,” Criswell said. “We saw it in high school. But the thing I always loved about Ty is that he would always let you coach him. He paid attention. We had some great guys who were on our staff that were some influence and then [A&M’s R.C. Slocum] was a Hall of Fame guy who had great guys on his staff. And then you go to the Patriots and are surrounded by all those coaches and the players like they had.”
Warren also spent time with Peyton Manning in Denver. Warren signed with the Broncos in August 2011 but played in only one game in the next two seasons because of a triceps injury that forced him to retire.
“You get to finish at Denver and get the chance to be around Peyton Manning and some of those guys?” Criswell said. “So he’s been surrounded by great people, and he’s learned from all of them. So to me, it’s just been a steady incremental growth, and you have a guy with a big heart. He and Kesha and what they do with their family, the way they raise their family, the way they serve their community, the things that they’ve done ... he’s been very generous as far as giving back to Bryan ISD and Bryan High.”
Warren’s goal is to give NFL coaching his all, just as he did as a player.
“Ty has improved tremendously in his time here,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on media day before the 2008 Super Bowl against the New York Giants. “Nobody has worked harder than Ty has, whether it’s his technique, his work on the pass rush, reading blocks. He’s put a lot of effort into this. His leadership has come into its own here.”
•
NOTES — Warren’s Patriot teammates elected him captain before the 2007 season. He made the All-Pro team that year. ... Warren hasn’t decided if his family will live in Detroit or College Station during the football season. His daughter Brionna, a senior at College Station, signed a softball scholarship with A&M. His daughter Brielle is a sophomore at College Station, where she set the school record for kills in a game last season in volleyball. “Our kids are involved in several activities,” Warren said. “We want to feel comfortable with that.” ... Warren helped the Patriots win Super Bowl XXXVIII (32-29 over Carolina) and XXXIX (24-21 over Philadelphia). Warren had only one tackle against Carolina, but against the Eagles he had eight tackles, six of them solos. In New England’s loss to the Giants in Super Bowl LII, Warren had six tackles, four of them solos. ... Other coaches Warren cited included Lester Banks and Ernest Densey from the Boys & Girls Club, Sam Rayburn coach Frank Kazmierski, former A&M defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz and line coach Bill Johnson. “As far as the D-line is concerned, Billy Johnson is one of the best D-line coaches out there and he’s still coaching [at LSU],” Warren said. ... Warren isn’t the first Aggie to go through the WCF Minority Assistantship program. Lions assistant offensive line coach Billy Yates, who also played at A&M, spent the last two seasons on the staff as part of the program before being promoted.
