Former Eagle sports writer Charean Williams was given Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumnus Award on Friday by The Association of Former Students.
The award is the highest honor for a former student of A&M. Williams joins 296 who have received the honor since its inception in 1962. The award recognizes Aggies who have achieved excellence in their chosen professions and made meaningful contributions to A&M and their local communities.
Williams, who graduated from A&M in 1986, worked at The Eagle from 1987-92. Last year she received the Legacy Award by Aggie Women, a chartered constituent network of Texas A&M’s Association of Former Students.
Williams, who works for Pro Football Talk, was Pro Football Writers of America’s 2018 Dick McCann Award winner. Williams’ plaque is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Williams, who worked at The Eagle from 1987-92, has covered 26 straight Super Bowls and seven Olympics. She was the 24th president of the PFWA (2009-10), the organization’s first female leader. Williams also worked for the Orlando Sentinel and Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The Distinguished Alumni Gala for Williams and the other recipients will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Reed Arena.
Sponsorship tables range from $3,500 to $20,000 with individual tickets $200.
(0) comments
