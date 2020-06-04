The players competing in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational have been quarantined this week in the College Station Hilton due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They also have been sheltered from the protests around the country over racial inequalities in light of the death of George Floyd.
On Wednesday, former major league pitcher and CSBI coach LaTroy Hawkins asked the players to engage in conversations with people of different backgrounds during a post-dinner speech.
“I see your color, but I want to get to know your heart,” Hawkins told the players and staff gathered. “I want to get to know your heart, because that’s what means the most to me. I urge each one of you to get to know somebody that’s completely different from you.”
Hawkins spent nine seasons with the Minnesota Twins, based in the Twin Cities area where Floyd died recently while in custody of Minneapolis police. Hawkins currently serves as a special assistant to the Twins’ organization.
“The last eight to nine days have been tough, tough for our community, tough for the country,” Hawkins told the group. “With everything going on, it’s been really tough and especially emotionally tough for me.”
Hawkins addressed a group of more than 80 baseball players of various races, born both in America and abroad.
“It sparked conversations,” said West Virginia’s Austin Davis, a black athlete playing outfield for the CSBI’s Team Unity. “I got to know some other people who I had never met before in my life. It’s good to see different points of view of how people live.”
Davis said he was glad they were able to have a conversation about what was happening across the country during preparations for the tournament.
“I think it’s really united us as a country and let us know that we’re all as one,” Davis said. “Nobody is above anybody else and that we’re equal.”
Penn pitcher Cole Sichey of Team Liberty said he was glad to have the opportunity to have a dialogue about how he can change racial inequality. The Woodlands native and white athlete said he has been able to engage in numerous conversations with those of different backgrounds this week.
“It was a really great opportunity to make me be a little introspective about how I’m dealing with these issues and developing opinions around how I can help and how I can be influential in promoting social justice between all races and all ethnicities,” Sichey said. “I think it was a great opportunity to expose a lot of kids, who maybe aren’t as privy to these problems that are going on in our society, to someone who’s experienced them.”
Hawkins finished by challenging the CSBI players to be vocal in calling out racism when they see it and develop empathy for those around them.
“You can’t understand me if I don’t talk to you,” he said. “I don’t get to know you if you don’t talk to me. When we talk, we have more in common than you guys think.”
