Texas A&M former student Heath Clary has always had a love for Aggie baseball, so the 2019 graduate followed the Aggie squad for a season to write All It Takes Is Everything You’ve Got, a book detailing the program during the 2019 season.
“I had been covering A&M baseball for three years going into my senior year in college,” Clary said. “I was on track to graduate, and so I just wanted a new challenge. I thought A&M baseball was the perfect thing to do. Nobody had really ever gone inside a major program in college baseball and A&M is one of the best. I had a good relationship with the coaches. I asked them if I could do it, and luckily they said yes.”
The sell wasn’t hard to A&M head coach Rob Childress as long as Clary agreed to give the project the time it deserved. The senior embedded himself with the team during the season, attending all practices, meetings and home games. He traveled to many of A&M’s road games as well, including the NCAA regional at West Virginia.
While the book chronicles the 2019 season, it also casts a spotlight on the people involved in the program.
Clary delves into how Childress, A&M’s head coach for 15 seasons, has become known as one of the best pitching coaches in college baseball. He also examines how some of A&M’s best pitchers have risen to prominence including Aggie starter Asa Lacy.
“Just seeing all the great players that were on that one team and learning about them as people and players was my favorite part,” Clary said.
As for the play on the field, not much could compare to Bryce Blaum’s walk-off grand slam for an 11-10 comeback win over West Virginia in the NCAA tournament.
“You just didn’t know what was going to happen, and right when it left the bat, you could tell it was gone,” Clary said. “Chandler Jozwiak was warming up in the bullpen in left field. He beat Bryce to home plate he was sprinting so fast. It was really awesome to be there and see the excitement form the players, coaches and staff.”
Former A&M pitcher and Los Angeles Dodger Ross Stripling wrote a forward for the Aggie baseball chronicle.
“Heath does an outstanding job taking you inside the Texas A&M program and along for the ride of a college baseball season,” Stripling writes.
Clary self-published the book through Amazon. He designed the cover and laid out the book.
“I would say it was challenging, but it wasn’t really hard, because I was just so passionate about the project,” Clary said. “You might look from the outside and say that I spent a ton of time being at games, being at practice and being at meetings and writing, but to me, it was fun and that is what I was wanting to do at the time.”
He said he is currently in the process of beginning work for a second book on an undisclosed subject.
All It Takes Is Everything You’ve Got can be purchased on Clary’s website HeathClary.com for $19.99 plus tax and shipping.
