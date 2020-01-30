Former Texas A&M All-American Ally Watt has signed to play for the Melbourne City Football Club in the Westfield W-League, Australia’s top division of women’s professional soccer.
Watt was selected by the North Carolina Courage with the sixth overall pick in the recent NWSL draft but will play for Melbourne City over its final three regular-season matches and postseason. She finished her career at A&M with 110 career points on 49 goals and 12 assists over 90 matches of action. She was named the Southeastern Conference’s forward of the year this season and a first-team All-American after scoring 16 goals with 11 assists.
