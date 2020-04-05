Former Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant and Aggie grad Vic Schaefer, who has spent the last eight seasons at Mississippi State, has been hired at the University of Texas.
UT athletic director Chris Del Conte posted a picture of himself, Schaefer and his family – wife Holly, daughter Blair and son Logan - on Del Conte's twitter page with “Guess who’s coming to the Forty?” with them all flashing the Hook ‘em Horns sign.
Schaefer, who left A&M after the 2011-12 season, was 221-62 at Mississippi State. He lost in the national title game in 2017 and ’18 and reached the Elite Eight in 2009. He replaces Karen Aston who was at UT eight seasons.
The 59-year-old Schaefer was hired by Arkansas head coach Gary Blair in 1997 after Blair went 80-110 at Sam Houston State, posting only one winning season in seven seasons.
Schaefer became one of the nation’s top assistants, being dubbed “The Secretary of Defense” by Blair for Schaefer’s passion for defense. Schaefer was elevated to associate head coach in 2000. When Blair was hired at A&M in 2003, he brought along Schaefer, a 1984 graduate of A&M. Schaefer helped Blair turn around the Big 12’s worst program into the national champ in 2011. Schaefer stayed one more season in Aggieland before heading to Mississippi State.
Schaefer was 13-17 in his first season, including 5-11 in Southeastern Conference play to tie for 11th. He was 22-14 the next season, including 5-11 in the SEC for 13th place.
The Bulldogs were 27-7 in Schaefer’s third season and have won that many games in every season since. MSU had back-to-back SEC titles in ’18 and ’19. The Bulldogs were 27-6 this season, including 13-3 in league play for second place. MSU was projected to be a third seed for the NCAA tournament, which was canceled because of the coronavirus.
