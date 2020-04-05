Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer is coming home to the Lone Star State, but it’s not the destination his fellow Aggies predicted.
The former Texas A&M assistant and Aggie Class of 1984 was hired by the University of Texas on Sunday. Longhorn athletic director Chris Del Conte broke the news via Twitter, posting a picture of himself, Schaefer and his family — wife Holly, daughter Blair and son Logan — all flashing the Hook ’em hand sign with the caption, “Guess who’s coming to the Forty?”
The 59-year-old Schaefer spent 15 seasons as an assistant for Gary Blair before leaving after the 2011-12 season. He helped Blair win 276 games in six seasons at Arkansas and nine at A&M, making 11 NCAA tournaments.
“Vic and I have shared some pretty remarkable times at Arkansas, making the Final Four, and at A&M of finishing the job of bringing a national championship to Texas A&M,” Blair said. “Our best to his family of Aggies as Vic takes over in Austin.”
Many Aggies expected Schaefer one day would return to Aggieland, including Blair.
“Most marriages don’t last 15 years,” Blair said in 2012, getting emotional. “Vic has been like a brother to me. Once he gets tired of Starkville, and it won’t take long, hopefully he’ll be able to come back [and replace me].”
But retirement has never been in Blair’s plans, and Schaefer hasn’t been waiting for a call from his alma mater.
The 59-year-old Schaefer built the dormant Mississippi State program into a national power. He lost in the national title games in 2017 and ’18 and reached the Elite Eight in 2019. He was 221-62 in eight seasons.
Schaefer was 13-17 in his first season, including 5-11 in Southeastern Conference play to tie for 11th. He was 22-14 the next season, including 5-11 in the SEC for 13th place. The Bulldogs were 27-7 in Schaefer’s third season, and they’ve won at least that many games every season since, including back-to-back SEC titles in ’18 and ’19. The Bulldogs were 27-6 this season, finishing second in the SEC at 13-3. MSU was projected to be a No. 3 seed for the NCAA tournament, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MSU, which lost successful football coach Dan Mullen to Florida after the 2017 season, did its best to keep Schaefer by signing him to a four-year contract in 2018 with a base of $1.58 million annually, according to the Clarion Ledger. The base would have jumped to $1.65 million in 2020, and he would have been paid a $375,000 bonus if he was MSU’s head coach in June 2021. Schaefer must pay MSU a $1.25 million buyout. The Austin American-Statesman’s Brian Davis reports UT will pay Schaefer approximately $2 million per year.
UT moved quickly to replace former coach Karen Aston, whose contract wasn’t renewed, something Del Conte announced Friday.
“In looking for a new head women’s basketball coach, there was one name that continuously came up as the perfect fit for the University of Texas, and that was Vic Schaefer,” Del Conte said in a release. “He’s a coach who knows the state of Texas and the national women’s college basketball landscape extremely well. We had great conversations with him. We’ve received incredible recommendations, and he’s just a tremendous person. Anyone who follows college basketball knows Coach Schaefer. He’s a proven winner, and I’m so fired up to have him and his family here at Texas!”
Schaefer became one of the nation’s top assistants at A&M, being dubbed “The Secretary of Defense” for his passion for defense. Schaefer helped Blair turn the Big 12’s worst program into the 2011 national champion.
Ironically, Texas hired Schaefer on the nine-year anniversary of A&M’s national championship victory over Notre Dame.
A&M reached the Final Four by beating Big 12 champ Baylor 58-46 in the Dallas Regional championship. A&M, which lost three previous times to Baylor that season, surprisingly switched from its trademark man-to-man defense to a zone to combat 6-foot-8 All-American Brittney Griner. She had hit 26 of 46 field goals in their three previous meetings, but Griner made only 6 of 18 shots in the Elite Eight matchup.
“Coach Schaefer made the choice to go to zone early in the second half,” Blair said. “It’s a zone that we just put in. One day of preparation on this particular zone, and it worked.”
Aston didn’t have her contract renewed in part because she was 1-18 against Baylor and head coach Kim Mulkey, who on Saturday was voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Mulkey has won three national championships. Schaefer was 4-19 against Baylor as an A&M assistant, but his second-seeded MSU Bulldogs beat top-seeded Baylor 94-85 in the 2017 Elite Eight.
Schaefer gives UT women’s basketball a much-needed boost. Texas’ attendance under Aston had waned. Texas ranked 25th last season, averaging 3,988 fans per game. It had slipped to 3,583 this season, and that’s based on tickets sold. Reportedly, the crowds were much slimmer.
Schaefer did a great job selling women’s basketball at Mississippi State, something he learned from Blair.
Mississippi State averaged 8,466 fans in the 2018-19 season, ranking fifth in the country behind South Carolina, Iowa State, Louisville and Connecticut. The Bulldogs averaged 1,442 fans the season before Schaefer arrived.
Texas is scheduled to move into a new arena in January 2022.
Texas and A&M have met only twice since Texas A&M left for the SEC. Texas grabbed a 69-58 victory on Nov. 29, 2013, in the Virgin Islands in the Paradise Jam. And the third-ranked Longhorns grabbed a 67-65 victory over the fourth-ranked Aggies on Dec. 21, 2014 in Little Rock, Arkansas, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Reportedly, the teams will meet in the next two seasons as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
