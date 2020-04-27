After his second year in minor league baseball was cut short due to injury, former Texas A&M second baseman Michael Helman was caught in the dilemma most minor leaguers face — finding a source of offseason income.
In the shadows of his old Blue Bell Park stomping grounds, Helman signed up to deliver meals to College Station residents through DoorDash in October. At that point, the service was so scarcely used the Class A prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization eventually stopped picking up for hours, he said.
“Everybody is using it now because everyone is all cooped up and trying to find a way to buy food,” Helman said with a laugh that served as an audible eye roll.
As baseball at every level is shut down due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, minor leaguers are scrambling in a similar situation.
“During the season, we get paid very little, so to save money it becomes very tricky,” former A&M pitcher Cason Sherrod said. “Most guys, they have to go out and get a job if they want to save up some money for the season. Most guys in the minors, they have a family or they have a significant other they have to support.”
When the NBA became the first major professional sports league to suspend its season on March 11, most minor league players in spring training knew their seasons would soon follow.
A&M’s minor leaguers had already started spring training camps, some having just arrived in Florida or Arizona and forced to turn around and make the approximately 10-plus hour trip back days later. Most had to pay the travel costs on their own because of the sudden stoppage of operations and were reimbursed later.
Some help has been provided.
On March 31, Major League Baseball announced it would provide a $400 stipend as well as medical benefits to all minor league players through at least May 31.
For players such as former A&M pitcher Turner Larkins, who has the option of moving back in with his parents in Arlington, the $400 is enough to make ends meet. But that is not the case for other guys in the minors, he said.
“I’m lucky enough to be able to do that, but I know some guys aren’t that lucky, and I feel for those guys who have to find their own place to live,” Larkins said. “A lot of places aren’t hiring right now and probably won’t for a month or two, so I think those guys have it the worst.”
In his parents’ sloped back yard, Larkins set up a pitching net to attempt to keep his arm loose while away from a normal baseball training facility. The new routine for the Toronto Blue Jays AA prospect felt a lot like after school playtime in his elementary days.
“You have no idea,” Larkins said with a laugh. “Before I got this new target, I used something my parents kept. It’s like this batter with a target, and I would probably break it now.”
Depending on the ability of the organization, some players have been able to receive equipment to help train from home. However, former Aggie outfielder and current Washington Nationals AA prospect Nick Banks has made use of the farm his fiancé owns.
“Baseball-related stuff, I’m going to be honest, I haven’t really had an opportunity to do any of that,” Banks said. “I can’t go anywhere, and everything is shut down, so really all I’m doing is [workouts] with my fiancé after she gets off work. She lives on an old farm, so there is a lot of space.”
Banks had aspirations of receiving a major league call up this season and, with this break, that dream might have been put on hold for another year, he said.
“For guys in my situation, that this is a big year for them taking a step forward and maybe stretching at the door to get a big-league call up, you’re getting that set back a full year,” Banks said. “That one year ends up being two years where you thought you were going to be, and that takes a huge toll on everyone. Everyone is a year older, and there are new guys coming in.”
“Baseball is all about taking advantage of an opportunity,” he continued. “Well, we don’t have that opportunity for a full year.”
Sherrod, an Aggie pitcher and Miami Marlins prospect, made the most of his season last year by moving from extended season A-ball to high A, making three stops along the way. His wife drove their family from New York to Iowa and then Jupiter, Florida, throughout the season. As one of the few married Aggie minor leaguers, Sherrod made sure he was set up with offseason income well before the novel coronavirus made its appearance.
For the past two offseasons, Sherrod worked a paid internship with Environmental Test Solutions North America, helping the company produce heated, cooled and pressurized test chambers for tech companies. Now, back in North Texas, he has resumed work with the organization.
“You try to find any way you can make money,” Sherrod said. “I think it all comes down to who you know, not what you know, in order to get that opportunity to go into a profession you might see yourself going into after baseball. I’m very fortunate in that aspect.”
However, Sherrod was not fortunate in finding a place to stay in shape. As soon as he and his wife returned to McKinney, he signed up for a membership at 24 Hour Fitness, making sure to ask if they were going to close down soon. He signed a membership that day only to hear all gyms would be forced to shut down by state executive order later that evening.
“I think the biggest thing with all of us minor leaguers, and I think every athlete out there is, you’ve got to be creative with the workouts you are coming up with and make sure you are targeting certain muscle groups to prevent injury once you are able to preform,” Sherrod said.
Former Aggie ace John Doxakis, the 2019 second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays, set himself up with an offseason gig last summer working for Xotic Camo & Fishing Gear in College Station. Now, he’s back living with his parents and playing catch with his brother. He said he feels fortunate to have $400 a week coming in at the moment.
“That’s a lot better than what I was expecting to get paid during this,” Doxakis said. “With everything happening, I thought there was no way we were going to get anything. At this point, you know, you just have to be grateful for what you can get.”
Aggie head coach Rob Childress said he’s stayed in contact with Doxakis and encouraged him to continue to be a self-starter through the break. Ultimately, when it is safe to continue play, baseball can only return when pitching arms are ready, he said.
“There’s just so many unknowns right now for us and for them,” Childress said. “It’s just a matter of trying to stay motivated so when the all clear is given that guys are ready to jump in and get themselves going a bit.”
Former Class A and AA coach Turner Ward agreed. The break will teach players a whole new skillset of self-reliance, the longtime MLB hitting coach said.
“I think it’s going to help a lot of guys,” Ward said. “You become so dependent on everyone there to help you that you have to step back a little bit and go, ‘I’m going to have to do this on my own a little bit more and rely on my own self-motivation.’”
But when baseball can return, it will most likely be without many minor league players who couldn’t handle the financial or physical stress the postponement created.
“There is going to be a lot of guys that are 25 or 26 years old that might have kids and might have car payments that need to be paid,” Sherrod said. “With what we’re getting paid, the numbers don’t add up. There are probably going to be a lot of guys that say, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I don’t hope it. I don’t wish it upon anybody, but I think there are going to be a lot of guys that say, ‘You know what, this is probably my time to go ahead and hang it up.’”
Sherrod recognized that finances are tough right now for organizations that roster more players than any other professional sport. However, he said he thinks more things can be done for players living paycheck to paycheck, including significantly cutting rounds of the 2020 MLB Draft and limiting the amount of new contracts added to the workforce.
MLB and the MLB Players' Association agreed in late March to a 2020 draft format that can be cut to as few as five rounds. A date for the draft has still not been set.
“I think there could be definitely a better way that we could be provided for financially,” he said. “That’s my opinion, and I think that is everybody else’s opinion as well.”
AGGIES IN PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL
Here is a look at former Texas A&M baseball players and Brazos Valley natives on MLB and minor league baseball rosters. All statistics are from the 2019 season.
AGGIES IN THE MAJORS
P Corbin Martin, Houston Astros
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
1 1 5.59 5 5 0 19.1 23 14 12 12 19 .288 1.81
P Daniel Mengden, Oakland Athletics
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
5 2 4.83 13 9 0 59.2 59 32 32 27 42 .254 1.44
P A.J. Minter, Atlanta Braves
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
3 4 7.06 36 0 5 29.1 36 23 23 23 35 .298 2.01
P Ross Stripling, Los Angeles Dodgers
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
4 4 3.47 32 15 0 90.2 84 40 34 20 93 .244 1.15
P Michael Wacha, New York Mets (w/ St. Louis in 2019)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
6 7 4.76 29 24 0 126.2 143 71 67 55 104 .290 1.56
P Alex Wilson, Detroit Tigers (w/ Milwaukee in 2019)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
1 1 9.53 13 0 1 11.1 15 12 12 9 13 .313 2.12
OF Tyler Naquin, Cleveland Indians
G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K SB AVG OBP SLG OPS
89 274 34 79 19 0 10 34 14 66 4 .288 .325 .467 .792
AGGIES IN THE MINORS
P John Doxakis, Hudson Valley Renegades, Class A Short Season, N.Y.-Penn League (T.B.)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
0 0 1.93 12 10 0 32.2 20 8 7 11 31 .174 0.95
P Mark Ecker, Toledo Mudhens, Triple-A International League (Detroit)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
7 5 4.85 38 0 3 59.1 69 92 80 30 57 .296 1.67
P Ryan Hendrix, Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A Southern League (Cincinnati)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
4 0 1.85 20 2 2 24.1 15 7 5 8 31 .172 0.95
P Nolan Hoffman, West Virginia Power Class A South Atlantic League (Seattle)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
0 1 1.08 9 0 4 8.1 4 2 1 4 7 .138 0.96
P Tyler Ivey, Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A Texas League (Houston)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
4 0 1.38 14 11 0 52.0 28 9 8 20 68 .092 0.76
P George Janca, AZL Rangers, Rookie Arizona League (Texas)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
0 0 2.57 6 0 0 7.0 5 3 2 5 12 .200 1.43
P Kasey Kalich, Rome Braves, Class A South Atlantic League (Atlanta)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
1 1 1.25 14 0 1 21.2 10 4 3 11 24 .097 1.22
P Matthew Kent, Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A Eastern League (Boston)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
6 11 5.08 28 24 0 152.1 171 95 86 54 99 .285 1.48
P Mitchell Kilkenny, Asheville Tourists, Class A South Atlantic League (Colorado)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
2 3 4.50 12 12 0 42.0 44 26 21 10 37 .268 1.29
P Stephen Kolek, Great Lakes Loons, Class A Midwest League (L.A. Dodgers)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
9 8 4.31 44 25 3 163.0 165 92 78 55 139 .261 1.35
P Turner Larkins, Dunedin Blue Jays, Class A Advanced Florida State League (Toronto)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
5 6 4.48 25 14 0 96.1 116 51 48 28 80 .297 1.49
P Corbin Martin, Round Rock Express, Triple-A Pacific Coast League (Houston)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
2 1 3.13 9 8 0 37.1 33 13 13 18 45 .243 1.37
P Daniel Mengden, Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A League (Oakland)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
4 3 4.22 13 10 0 64.0 56 37 30 20 61 .228 1.19
P A.J. Minter, Gwinnett Braves, Triple A International League (Atlanta)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
2 2 3.57 20 0 5 22.2 24 11 9 3 30 .264 1.19
P Cason Sherrod, Jupiter Hammerheads Class A Advanced Florida State League (Miami)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
0 4 3.18 23 0 4 28.1 21 11 10 10 25 .198 1.09
P Jace Vines, Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A Pacific League (Kansas City)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
2 5 5.47 11 9 0 51 66 43 31 21 40 .317 1.71
P Alex Wilson, San Antonio Missions/Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliates
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
5 3 2.86 39 0 3 50.1 45 18 16 9 42 .242 1.07
2B Blake Allemand, San Antonio Missions, Triple-A Pacific Coast League (Milwaukee)
G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K SB AVG OBP SLG OPS
68 120 16 27 6 1 6 21 14 27 0 .225 .326 .442 .768
RF Nick Banks, Harrisburg Senators, Double-A Eastern League (Washington)
G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K SB AVG OBP SLG OPS
114 436 60 121 33 2 10 56 34 95 8 .278 .338 .431 .769
2B Michael Helman, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Class A Advanced FSL (Minnesota)
G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K SB AVG OBP SLG OPS
82 284 26 56 13 1 3 25 17 40 3 .197 .243 .282 .524
OF Tyler Naquin, Columbus Clippers, Triple A International League (Cleveland)
G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K SB AVG OBP SLG OPS
6 23 4 7 9 1 3 6 0 5 0 .304 .304 .870 1.174
SS Braden Shewmake, Mississippi Braves, Class AA Southern League (Atlanta)
G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K SB AVG OBP SLG OPS
65 247 44 74 18 2 3 40 25 40 13 .300 .371 .425 .796
3B Logan Taylor, Arkansas Travelers, Double-A Texas League (Seattle)
G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K SB AVG OBP SLG OPS
107 387 36 82 14 1 7 44 26 132 4 .212 .267 .307 .575
FORMER BRAZOS VALLEY PLAYERS IN THE MINORS
P Riley Ferrell, Round Rock Express, Triple-A Pacific Coast League (Houston)
W L ERA G GS S IP H R ER BB K AVG WHIP
1 1 3.65 19 0 0 24.2 16 10 10 16 27 .180 1.30
