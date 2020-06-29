Former Texas A&M basketball player and Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan announced via Twitter on Monday night he tested positive for coronavirus and will not play when the NBA restarts July 30 in Orlando.
“Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market,” Jordan tweeted. “As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season.”
Jordan averaged 8.3 points and 10 rebounds per game before the season was postponed in mid-March. The Nets currently hold the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, six games ahead of the Washington Wizards, who are ninth in the standings and on the outside looking in when play resumes.
Jordan, who made the All-Star game with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017, averaged 7.9 points and six rebounds per game in his lone season at A&M in 2007-08.
Jordan is the third former A&M athlete to test positive for the virus in the last week. PGA Tour player Cameron Champ withdrew from the Travelers Championship on June 23 after testing positive, and guard Sydney Colson of the WNBA's Chicago Sky announced she tested positive Saturday. Colson may still be able to play when the WNBA season starts in late July, but she will have to self-quarantine and test negative twice before being cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.