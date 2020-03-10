Former Texas A&M player and Bryan High all-state defensive lineman Ty Warren has been hired as an assistant by the Detroit Lions through their William Clay Ford Minority Assistantship program.
Warren played nine seasons in the NFL, eight of them with the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls. Second-year Detroit head coach Matt Patricia was an assistant with the Patriots during Warren’s time in New England. Warren was a volunteer coach with the Lions last year.
Other Lions assistants include former A&M player Billy Yates (1999-2002), who is an assistant offensive line coach, and running backs coach Kyle Caskey, who played at A&M from 1997-98.
Yates, who played eight seasons in the NFL, spent two seasons with the Lions coaching staff as part of the William Clay Ford Minority Assistantship program before being promoted to assistant offensive line coach for the 2019 season. Caskey, who also was a four-year letterman in track for the Aggies, is the son of former A&M Consolidated football coach Bob Caskey (1976-80). Kyle Caskey, who joined the Lions last season, spent the previous nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, the last five as running backs coach.
