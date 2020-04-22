When Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike watched his upperclassman teammates compete in the Aggies’ annual pro day, he and many other underclassmen dreamed of the time they could show off in front of National Football League scouts alongside friends.
Now, as A&M’s top prospect in 2020, Madubuike didn’t get his shot in the McFerrin Athletic Center ahead of the re-worked NFL Draft, which begins with the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday. All spring activities, including pro day, were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When you’re done with college or if you declare and you believe this is your time, you’re looking forward to those things,” Madubuike said. “You want to experience those things because you only experience it one time. To not experience it is unfortunate, but it is what it is with the situation in place for all of us.”
Madubuike, along with punter Braden Mann and wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers, were given a chance to showcase their talents at the NFL Scouting Combine before sports were put on a hiatus in favor of social distancing. Madubuike said his favorite part of the experience was the new relationships he built with NFL executives and players alike.
“It was a different experience,” Madubuike said. “It was really business up there. You’re meeting [New England Patriots coach] Bill Belichick for the first time. You’ve seen him on TV, and you’re meeting him, and he’s kind of shorter than you expected and all these things. It’s crazy, and it was a great experience. I think I did OK.”
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman said he met with the San Fransico 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots while at the Combine.
ESPN ranks Madubuike as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the draft field.
Mann, the 2018 Ray Guy Award winner, enters the draft as ESPN’s top-rated punter. Last season, Utah’s Mitch Wishnowsky, another Ray Guy winner, was selected in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers. In 2016, Aggie Drew Kaser was taken by the San Diego Chargers as the 179th overall pick in the sixth round. The same year, Florida State’s Roberto Aguayo, another former special teams ace for Jimbo Fisher, was taken in the second round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“You can say you have a good punter, but is a guy actually a weapon?” Fisher said of Mann. “That guy was a weapon for us and is a really good athlete and a tremendously hard worker. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t make a team. You never know with punters and kickers sometimes, but he’s as good as I’ve ever been around.”
In 2018, Mann broke the NCAA record for highest punting average in a game, booting five punts for an average of 60.8 yards against Alabama.
Davis is the 25th-ranked wide receiver in the draft, followed by Rogers at No. 38, according to ESPN.
“Kendrick is big and strong,” Fisher said. “If he can stay healthy, he has the body type. We’ve seen him at times make catches and have ball skills that are [at the level] he has to have to be good [in the NFL].”
Davis would be a late-round pickup according to most mock drafts.
“Quartney is just really understanding how to really play and all the nuances and all the things that go on, and I think he has a great future,” Fisher said.
On the outside of the combine were defensive backs Charles Oliver and Debione Renfro, who missed out on any formal opportunity to work out in front of NFL scouts.
Oliver hosted his own pro day with trainers at the Michael Johnson Performance Center in McKinney, Due to shelter-in-place restrictions, the personal combine was run in order to produce numbers to send to NFL scouts, Oliver said.
“You train for so long and you put your two to three months of training to get ready for your pro day and all of a sudden everything just stops,” Oliver said. “You just try and put things together and make things work.”
A week before the draft, Madubuike’s mother, Maureen, was sent a package from the NFL containing equipment needed to broadcast live from their house. With the draft going virtual this year due to COVID-19, he and six other family members have been invited to be in the “virtual green room.”
He said he wasn’t sure if he’ll dress up, as is the norm for those in the draft waiting room, but there will be pizza and lots of excitement for the very unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“It’s going to be fun,” Madubuike said. “It’s just going to be the fam, and we’re just going to enjoy ourselves together at the house. I just look forward to who picks me. Hopefully, I’ll get picked the first day, but whoever picks me, I’m just going to be thankful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.