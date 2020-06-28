Chicago Sky veteran guard Sydney Colson, who played at Texas A&M, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
She made the announcement Saturday via Twitter, somewhat surprised since she’s been cautious.
“I do the least and tested positive, so I’m tryna see how folks who do the moost are out here partying and feelin grand,” Colson tweeted.
She’s the second Aggie to test positive in five days. Former A&M golfer Cameron Champ tested positive Tuesday and had to withdraw from this week’s PGA Tour Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. Champ, who said he’s surprised and disappointed to test positive, had much better news Saturday to tweet.
“Subsequent to my positive rest result for COVID-19, I am fortunate to say that I had three consecutive negative results in the 72 hours which immediately followed,” Champ said. “I’ve felt great the whole time and experienced no symptoms. I am pleased to be on my way home in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
The 25-year-old Champ, who turned professional in 2017 after three seasons at Texas A&M, lives in Houston.
Colson also lives in Houston, and the Chicago Sun-Times reported the Houston Westside graduate had been back home during the offseason. Sky players started returning to Chicago this week for physicals and individual workouts. Players were scheduled for three rounds of COVID-19 testing as part of the WNBA’s preliminary screening process before entering a bubble in Florida for the season and playoffs.
The WNBA will have an abbreviated 22-game season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, followed by the playoffs. The league’s 12 teams will travel to Florida early next month for training camp followed by the regular season starting in late July. No fans will be at any of the games.
The positive test for the 30-year-old Colson means she has to self-isolate and follow protocol set by the Centers for Disease Control and the WNBA. Players testing positive for the coronavirus will need to have two negative tests before traveling to Florida.
Colson, A&M’s starting point guard on the 2011 national championship team, was preparing for her seventh WNBA season. She was coming off a solid campaign, helping the Las Vegas Aces reach the semifinals. She signed as a free agent with Sky to backup former Gonzaga guard Courtney Vandersloot. Colson is the second Sky player to test positive. Center Stefanie Dolson tested positive in April.
Several top-name WNBA players decided not to play this season because of the coronavirus, social justice initiatives or a combination of those and other health concerns. That list includes Atlanta Dream veteran guards Renee Montgomery and Tiffany Hayes, which should mean more playing time for rookie guard Chennedy Carter, who opted to leave A&M after her junior season. Other WNBA players sitting out include Connecticut Sun post Jonquel Jones, who was third in voting for WNBA MVP last year, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore, Los Angeles Sparks stars Kristi Toliver and Cheney Ogwumike, and Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud and post LaToya Sanders, a pair of starters who helped the Mystics to the league championship last year.
Players had until Thursday to opt out of the season.
Champ will be able to resume a strong start to 2020. He had a trio of top 20 finishes, including a tie for 14th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth two weeks ago. He didn’t play last week at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. After testing positive, he was scheduled to self-isolate for at least 10 days. He could have ended his self-isolation after 10 days provided he had no subsequent symptoms or if he had a pair of negative test results within 24 hours, which is what happened.
“I would like to thank my team, all the medical advisors, and everyone at the Travelers Championship, as well as the player relations team at the PGA Tour, for their advice, care, and attention during this process,” Champ tweeted. “A special thanks goes out to my fiancée, our family, my partners, and all of you out there for the outpouring of love and support that I’ve received this week. Stay safe and see you soon!”
The PGA Tour will be in Detroit next week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, followed by the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio.
