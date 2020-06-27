Chicago Sky veteran guard Sydney Colson, who played at Texas A&M, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I do the least and tested positive so I’m tryna see how folks who do the moost are out here partying and feelin grand,” Colson tweeted Saturday morning.
Colson in her senior season helped A&M win the 2011 national championship.
