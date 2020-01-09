Funeral services for Don Watson, one of Texas A&M’s Junction Boys, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin United Methodist Church with the burial to follow at the Franklin Cemetary.
Watson, who graduated from Franklin, died Tuesday at his home in The Woodlands. Watson, who turned 86 on Monday, was among 35 players who survived the 10-day training camp in Junction in 1954 under legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. They laid the foundation for the 1956 team that won the Southwest Conference championship.
