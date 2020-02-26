Former Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Billy Kennedy and his wife Mary have been named winners of the Coach Wooden “Keys to Life” Award. They will receive the award April 9 at the Sheraton Atlanta Downtown during the 24th annual Legends of the Hardwood Breakfast hosted by Athletes in Action during the men’s Final Four weekend.
Established in 1998, the “Keys to Life” Award honors basketball figures who model the characteristics of UCLA men’s basketball coaching legend John Wooden, including his high level of moral character, integrity and faith on and off the court. This marks the first time it has been awarded to a couple, not just a coach.
Billy Kennedy served as A&M’s head coach from 2011-19. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease shortly before taking over at A&M, and his wife helped with some of his duties running the program.
