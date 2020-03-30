Billy Gillispie is back in The Texas A&M University System.
The Aggies’ former men’s basketball coach was hired by Tarleton State on Monday. The 60-year-old Gillispie, who has been at Ranger Junior College the last five seasons, agreed to a four-year contract with the Texans, who are making the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I.
“Wow, what a blessing,” Gillispie in a school release. “I’ve always believed I have been the luckiest man alive and today continues to illustrate that thought.”
Gillispie resigned at Texas Tech in September 2012, citing health concerns. He went 8-23 in his lone season with the Red Raiders, including 1-17 in Big 12 Conference play. Gillispie resurrected his career at Ranger by going 134-31. He went 31-7 in the 2015-16 season and reached the national junior college tournament but had to forfeit the victories because of an ineligible player. He retired again the following season because of high blood pressure but returned to coach Ranger for the 2017-18 season. Gillispie, who had a kidney transplant after that season, coached Ranger JC to the national championship game last season. Ranger was 28-3 this season when the postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Gillispie is a good fit for Tarleton State, which will begin regular-season competition in the Western Athletic Conference next season, but won’t be eligible for Division I postseason play until the 2024-25 season. Gillispie grew up in Graford, which is about 60 miles from Tarleton State. He has spent the majority of his coaching career in the state. He was a high school boys coach at Copperas Cove, Canyon and Killeen Ellison. Before coaching at A&M from 2004-07, Gillispie was an assistant at Texas State, South Plains Junior College and Baylor, and his first collegiate head coaching job was at Texas-El Paso.
“Tarleton State is a hidden gem,” Gillispie told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after interviewing for the job. “But every day that goes by, it becomes less of a hidden gem. It’s got a big-time chance to be something special. There’s so many players in Texas. You’re an hour from Fort Worth, 90 minutes from Dallas … there’s so many great players in Texas, and you’re centrally located in the state.”
Gillispie is considered an elite recruiter. He had four straight Top 25 recruiting classes from 2005-09. He helped recruit more than 30 players who advanced to the NBA or NFL and has had 102 who became professional players.
Gillispie replaces Chris Reisman, who became Tarleton’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics.
“I promise to make the most of this opportunity and honor everyone involved,” Gillispie said. “I’m looking forward to helping make great things happen as we move to the NCAA Division I level.”
A virtual press conference to introduce Gillispie will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday on TarletonSports.com.
“Coach Gillispie has shown to truly be genuine in the way he cares about helping student-athletes achieve great success both on and off the court,” Tarleton State president James Hurley said. “After a national search and an extensive interview process, we are confident that Coach Gillispie’s experience and commitment to Tarleton and our community make him the right person to build on the storied success of Texan basketball.”
Gillispie is 148-108 in eight seasons at Division I schools. He’s made four NCAA tournaments and two National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal appearances.
Gillispie was 70-26 at A&M. His first staff included current A&M head coach Buzz Williams who left after the 2005-06 season to be head coach at New Orleans. Gillispie went 21-10 in his first season at A&M, including an 8-8 Big 12 Conference record, as the Aggies reached the NIT quarterfinals. That came on the heels of former coach Melvin Watkins going 7-21, including 0-16 in league play. Gillispie followed his first season with back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the second round in 2006 and the Sweet 16 in ’07.
“I would like to welcome Billy Gillispie to Tarleton and back to The Texas A&M System family,” A&M chancellor John Sharp said. “Coach Gillispie had tremendous success at Texas A&M, and I am confident we will see that same level of success at Tarleton.”
Gillispie becomes Tarleton’s 15th head coach. Gillispie is a two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year (2005, 2007), Co-Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year (2008), WAC Coach of the Year (2004), a finalist for the NABC National Coach of the Year (2004), and the National JUCO Coach of the Year (2019). He’s also a three-time NTJCAC and five-time TABC Coach of the Year.
“I cannot wait to get started,” Gillispie said. “At Tarleton, we will be inheriting an ultra-successful program that Lonn and Chris Reisman established as well as countless others that have poured their hearts and souls into Texan basketball for more than 30 years. No program has been more successful during that time. We will try our hardest every day to honor the efforts that have been made as we move into a new era of Division I basketball and make every one of the Tarleton faithful proud.”
•
NOTES — Terms of the contract are pending approval by The Texas A&M System Board of Regents. … Gillispie was a rising star when he left A&M for Kentucky, but he was fired after the second season when the Wildcats missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in 17 years. He didn’t coach for two seasons, during which he spent time in a substance abuse program after a drunken driving arrest. … Tarleton State was 18-12 this season, including 5-5 in the 18-team Lone Star Conference. The Texans were 13-9 in conference play, which tied A&M-Commerce for seventh. Tarleton was fourth in its division at 5-5, behind St. Edward’s, A&M-Kingsville and Dallas Baptist. … New Mexico State won the WAC this season. Other teams in the league are California Baptist, California State University-Bakersfield, Chicago State, Grand Canyon, Missouri-Kansas City, Seattle, Texas-Rio Grande Valley and Utah Valley. Dixie State in St. George, Utah, also is joining the WAC this season.
