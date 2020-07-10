Former Texas A&M offensive lineman Gale Oliver III, who was a three-year letterman from 1957-59, has died, according to his family.
The 60-year-old Oliver, a 2017 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Honor inductee along with wife Gaye, played for Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jim Meyers. Oliver was a captain his senior season. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 1960 AFL Draft.
Oliver and his wife were longtime ambassadors who went above and beyond in contributions in support of the athletic program, A&M said in a release. The Olivers have endowed two full scholarships, one with the 12th Man Foundation and one with the Association of Former Students. They were honored by naming the “Family Heritage Hall” in the Bright Football Complex in their honor. Oliver was a major contributor to the Coach Jackie Sherrill Lettermen’s Club.
Oliver was a third-generation A&M graduate who was a member of the Corps of Cadets as an undergraduate, as well as the Ross Volunteers, which is the official Honor Guard of the Governor of Texas. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1960 and after serving in the United States Army worked in the Houston area. He served as president and CEO of Oliver Equipment Company in Houston from 1975-2007. Oliver served on numerous corporate and bank boards, as well as being a life member of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association and serving on the Board of Directors of the 12th Man Foundation and the Association of Former Students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.